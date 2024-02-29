Submit Release
Manchin Statement On McConnell’s Decision To Step Down As Senate Republican Leader

February 28, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) decision to step down from Republican leadership this November.

“My sincere thanks and appreciation to Senator McConnell for his nearly two decades of service to our nation as the Senate Republican Leader. I have always admired his knowledge and respect for this institution and his courage to protect the very essence of the Senate. Senator Robert C. Byrd, whose seat I now hold, once said: ‘No President makes me. No President elects me. No President can send me home.'

"Leader McConnell lived it. He faced a barrage of criticism for refusing to eliminate the filibuster, but he never wavered and he never backed down. Our democracy and our country are stronger because of his principled leadership, and I hope the next Republican Leader will follow his example.”

Manchin Statement On McConnell's Decision To Step Down As Senate Republican Leader

