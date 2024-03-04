Perdue Furniture Rebrands and Enters New Markets Following Acquisition by Hospitality Designs
Crafter of top-tier furniture now serving customers across the hospitality, student housing, and care home categoriesRAPID CITY, SOUTH DAKOA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perdue Furniture, renowned for crafting top-tier furniture for over 50 years, announced today a major rebranding and entry into new markets following its 2023 acquisition by Hospitality Designs. The company unveiled a refreshed brand dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric values. Along with its affiliated trucking company, Air Land Freight, Perdue Furniture is now serving customers in the hospitality, student housing, healthcare, education, sports, military, and care home categories.
Perdue Furniture had previously focused on retail and commercial markets with nationwide distribution. Now, Perdue Furniture is expanding its reach. The company has become an approved vendor for several major hospitality flags, though half of its hospitality business also involves collaborating with independent hotels. Perdue Furniture offers comprehensive room redesigns and furnishing solutions. Perdue Furniture can effectively assess and redesign entire rooms and fully furnish them with Perdue Furniture products.
Hospitality Designs is known for its expertise in case-good manufacturing. It provides exceptional interior design services, complete procurement, and logistics solutions for the North American hospitality industry. The company is particularly expert in working in partnership with hospitality clients by providing a full turnkey solution. These competencies have informed Perdue Furniture’s new business focus.
“The product we build is second to none in our space,” said Steve Yeung, President and COO of Perdue Furniture. “We are bringing this long-term quality ethos into our new market sectors. It has been an adjustment, but we have been able to draw on the talents and experiences of our people, the heart of our company. We are down-to-earth, honest people and truly invested in the success of our customers.”
According to Yeung, “To be a great furniture manufacturer, there must be pride throughout the organization. Effort and energy go into quality designs, the quality of products, and materials purchased to make exceptional and functional furniture. Excellent customer service to the end user is essential. We streamline the entire manufacturing process, from project management to logistics, delivering products and adding value for the consumer. That is how we ‘do’ Perdue Furniture.”
Perdue has a stellar reputation based on loyal employee experiences. Workers take ownership of their part of the process of making and distributing domestically made furniture, resulting in a superior customer experience. The company is based in a 210,000 sq. ft. factory in Rapid City, South Dakota. All aspects of production, assembly, fine finishing, packaging, and door-to-door delivery originate in the location, which is proud to be an American business.
Yeung added, “Each piece is meticulously crafted by the local community, from material cutting and shaping to edge-bending and assembly. Our made-in-the-USA commitment is a testament to our dedication to both our team members and our clients. We focus on sustainability and are positioned at the forefront of the industry with craftspeople in the mill making sure all cuts are precise and made to specifications. Our furniture is really and truly handcrafted and made in the USA.”
