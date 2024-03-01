Let the Duals Begin Hear the Engines Roar

Monster Jam Comes to NOLA

Monsters on the outside, heroes on the inside.” — -Bryce Kenny

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Illuminates New Orleans This March

The electrifying spectacle of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is set to light up New Orleans on March 9th and 10th, 2024, bringing a blend of high-octane entertainment and family fun to the heart of the city. Karen Brem, the Marketing Director for the New Orleans Guest House, is thrilled to announce that this event will take place in our city’s own Smoothie King Center. The center is located in the Central Business District of downtown, offering an entertaining experience for both locals and visitors.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party promises an exhilarating two-hour show that will captivate audiences of all ages. This unique event combines the thrill of monster trucks with an impressive glow-in-the-dark experience, featuring some of the most iconic Hot Wheels Monster Trucks brought to life. Fan favorites such as Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, and the legendary Bigfoot will be joined by the mischievous Gunkster and the debut of the brand new HW 5-Alarm, the fire truck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this Monster Jam event set to light. Join fellow monster truck lovers in New Orleans for a weekend filled with enjoyable performances, family-friendly fun, and the kind of memories that last a lifetime.

Event Details:

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Dates: March 9-10, 2024

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

For tickets and more information about the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party visit https://www.smoothiekingcenter.com