HorizonIQ Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Executive Appointments

IaaS leader HorizonIQ bolsters team with CFO and Head of Product & Marketing to drive growth and solidify market position.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HorizonIQ, a leading innovator in the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) sector, is pleased to announce the addition of two seasoned professionals to its executive team, further fortifying the company's strategic capabilities and positioning for future growth.Kevin Bostick joins HorizonIQ as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing with him a wealth of experience in the digital infrastructure space, driving financial success and strategic initiatives within these dynamic and high-growth organizations.Through his 30 years of experience in finance and leadership roles, Mr. Bostick successfully navigated complex financial landscapes, demonstrating his proficiency in managing capital structures and optimizing financial performance within both the public and private sectors. Most recently he served as CFO of DHI Group, Inc. and before that he was President and CFO of 365 Data Centers. In addition to his experience as a CFO, he worked in the Media, Telecom and Technology investment banking group at JP Morgan. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Accounting from Penn State."Kevin’s appointment as CFO is a significant milestone for us. His extensive operational background and knowledge of capital markets will undoubtedly contribute to our financial strategy and overall success," said John Scanlon, CEO at HorizonIQ.In addition to Mr. Bostick, HorizonIQ is pleased to welcome Sameer Aghera as Head of Product & Marketing. Mr. Aghera brings a wealth of expertise in product development and marketing strategy, acquired through almost 20 years of leadership in notable companies within the SaaS and digital products sectors.Before joining HorizonIQ, Mr. Aghera was VP of Product at TVision, where he played a pivotal role in developing and launching innovative products and executing successful go-to-market initiatives. Prior to that, Mr. Aghera successfully led the Product Management organization at vXchnge, a data center and managed services provider. He earned his MBA at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and an MS in Electrical Engineering from The Catholic School of America. His strategic mindset and product-centric approach align perfectly with HorizonIQ's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients."We are thrilled to have Sameer on board leading service development and marketing. His experience in developing and launching successful services will be instrumental in driving HorizonIQ's innovation and market presence," added Mr. Scanlon.The addition of Messrs. Bostick and Aghera marks a significant step in HorizonIQ's strategic expansion. The company remains dedicated to its mission of empowering its customers’ digital journey with reliable, customizable infrastructure solutions and unwavering support, and is confident that these key executive appointments will further strengthen its position as a leader in the IaaS market.For media inquiries, please contact:Lindsey Emard+1 (323) 448-2129lemard@horizoniq.comAbout HorizonIQHorizonIQ is a leading provider of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), dedicated to empowering businesses with innovative solutions. With a legacy of serving over 1,400 customers, HorizonIQ thrives on partnerships and a commitment to excellence. The vibrant new brand embodies the commitment to providing businesses with cutting-edge IaaS solutions - from powerful bare metal for demanding workloads to agile VPCs for dynamic deployment, secure storage for data growth, and comprehensive DDoS mitigation and firewall services for worry-free operations.Follow Horizon IQWebsite: www.horizoniq.com LinkedIn: HorizonIQ