The Launch of the “Visit Madinah” Platform is Set to Elevate Visitors Experiences & Promotes Development
The Madinah Region Development Authority has inaugurated the 'Visit Madinah' platform to enhance visitors' and tourism experiences.MADINAH ALMUNAWARA , MADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Madinah Region Development Authority has launched the "Visit Madinah" platform and app. This groundbreaking technological initiative is designed to enhance the visitors' experience in Al-Madinah, showcase its rich Islamic, historical, and cultural sites, and foster growth in the region's tourism and economy. Aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Visitors Experience Program, the platform aims to create lasting impressions and promote sustainable development in the region.
The inauguration occurred during an evening ceremony at King Abdulaziz Square in Al-Madinah, presented by the platform's virtual guide, "Badr," amidst a large presence of government and private sector officials and leaders.
In its initial phase, the "Visit Madinah" platform project provides a convenient user interface accessible via mobile phones and computers. It offers interactive services in six languages: Arabic, English, French, Urdu, Turkish, and Indonesian. The platform encompasses various features, including the virtual guide "Badr," interactive maps, and a compilation of exceptional services and experiences. It furnishes accurate information and brief videos to acquaint users with the city and assist visitors in navigating its attractions. This facilitates effortless access for users worldwide to delve into the essence of Al-Madinah and discover its rich history and captivating beauty.to delve into the essence of Al-Madinah and discover its rich history and captivating beauty.
Furthermore, the platform will enhance residents' quality of life in the city through a thorough evaluation of events, festivals, and entertainment activities. It will feature new family experiences, the latest dining options, and more, thereby bolstering tourism, entertainment, and retail entrepreneurs. Ultimately, these efforts will foster economic development in the region.
The "Visit Madinah" platform project is an integral component of the endeavors led by the Destination and Intangible Heritage Development Office of the Madinah Region Development Authority. Its objective is to enrich the historical and cultural fabric of the city, offering a distinctive and immersive experience for both residents and visitors from across the globe. The city aims to elevate its standing as a dynamic destination teeming with activities and events while accentuating its landmarks and primary attractions through this initiative.
For more details, contact Bander Nagro, GM of corporate communication, at Info@mda.gov.sa or visit https://mda.gov.sa/
