ME Time® Launches New Technique based Subscription for Machine Embroidery

ME Time® has added a 4th subscription to its offering of complete machine embroidery subscriptions.

NORTH LOGAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberbell®, a global leader in the machine embroidery hobby space, has recently launched a new subscription within its ME Time® brand. Hoop Studio offers subscribers the chance to learn new techniques and methods for creating projects within their machine embroidery hoops. Each month, the subscription features a unique beautiful project; from crossbody bags, wall banners, gift card holders, and more. All required fabrics, embellishments, and full-color project instructions are included in each monthly delivery, so subscribers can start creating the moment they’re ready. Doorstep Delivery subscriptions are offered for $33/month and may be skipped or canceled at any time. Subscriptions are now available at www.metimedelivered.com.

ME Time Details:

Every machine embroiderer knows how frustrating it can be to find the time and materials to start a new project. ME Time delivers complete machine embroidery experiences right to a subscribers' doorstep.

ME Time currently offers four subscriptions:

The Bella Box® features five complete machine embroidery projects of a common theme. In each box, subscribers receive materials, embellishments, bonus projects, full-color instructions, and an exclusive coordinating tool all delivered to their doorstep.

Perfectly Pieced® subscribers discover the simplicity of piecing and quilting in-the-hoop. Choose from multiple projects each month and look forward to a beautifully curated fabric bundle in each month’s delivery. With this subscription, recipients enjoy perfect points, corners, and ¼ inch seams every time.

With Collectible Christmas, subscribers create a new holiday collection each year. Sections of the collection are completed each month and by the end of the year, subscribers have a complete display to showcase in their home. All required fabrics, embellishments, and full-color project instructions are included in each month’s shipment. This year, subscribers will create their own tree skirt and coordinating ornaments.

Explore fresh techniques with Hoop Studio. From crossbody bags to gift card holders, subscribers will create a beautiful, unique project each month. All required fabrics, embellishments, and full-color project instructions are included in the monthly delivery.

Here’s how it works:

First, subscribers choose the ME Time offering that inspires them.

Second, digital files are immediately available on their ME Time account.

Third, subscribers receive their box in the mail and enjoy some well-deserved ME Time.

“If you want to explore what you can create on an embroidery machine, Hoop Studio is a perfect fit,” said Kristie Earl, Director of Product Management at ME Time. “With Hoop Studio, you will create a variety of smaller projects while exploring both elementary and advanced techniques. The projects are not only amazing and unique; they provide a complete machine embroidery experience!”

About Kimberbell

Kimberbell® is a global leader in the machine embroidery industry. Kimberbell’s founder and spokesperson, Kim Christopherson, began designing bright and happy patterns for sewing and quilting in 2011. The company has evolved over the years to include an extensive line of project-specific products for the machine embroidery market. Some of Kimberbell’s most popular and successful products feature quilts and bench pillows with detailed embellishments. In 2021, Kimberbell added a product line of downloadable quilting backgrounds which include block-by-block and allover quilting files. Allover quilting files work in tandem with Clear Blue Tiles™, Kimberbell’s innovative quilting in-the-hoop tool. Kimberbell’s mission is to help others “Experience the Joy of Creativity”™ through superior machine embroidery experiences.