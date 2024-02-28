Healey-Driscoll Administration Celebrates 20,000th Animal to Receive Care through Spay/Neuter Voucher Program 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) announced today that it has reached a milestone of helping more than 20,000 animals through its Spay/Neuter Voucher Program. Since 2012, MDAR’s Division of Animal Health has administered vouchers through the Massachusetts Animal Fund (Fund), providing critical veterinary care to over 13,300 cats and dogs owned by low-income Massachusetts residents, 3,600 cats and dogs housed in municipal animal control facilities, 1,100 community cats, and 2,400 cats and dogs in high-risk situations due to disease outbreaks or inhumane conditions.

A cat named “Stella” received the 20,000th free spay/neuter voucher from the Fund to start 2024. The voucher was issued to cover the cost of a spay surgery following the diagnosis of a life-threatening infection of Stella’s uterus known as pyometra. The veterinary team at the MSPCA Nevin’s Farm in Methuen, MA, successfully completed the emergency voucher surgery.

“This milestone highlights the success of an extremely effective local and state partnership that has benefitted communities across the state by promoting responsible pet ownership and improving animal welfare,” said MDAR Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Thank you to the 305 cities and towns and the 74 veterinary providers and municipal partners all over Massachusetts that have worked with us to get these important resources out to our animals in need.”

The Fund turns voluntary contributions on Line 33F of the Massachusetts State Income Tax Return into resources for the state’s most vulnerable pet population. The Fund’s voucher program works with a collaborative network of municipal animal control officers (ACOs) and veterinary providers.

“The Mass Animal Fund program has been an amazing resource to rely on when we meet pet owners looking to have their animal spayed or neutered but are struggling to afford our standard low-cost surgery fees,” said MSPCA Director of Operations of the Animal Protection Division Bryn Rogers. “The Fund has played a particularly crucial role in helping pet owners facing an emergency medical care need for their pet like Stella and her family. We are so grateful to have the support of the vouchers and the Mass Animal Fund.”

The need for veterinary services in Massachusetts remains steady as the Fund currently has over 650 cats and dogs on the waitlist to receive voucher assistance in 2024. To keep up with the demand, the Fund is seeking new veterinary providers and municipal partners to join the network to help. Reimbursement rates were recently increased and in 2023, partner responsibilities were clarified to ensure that veterinary providers are adequately compensated for their services and to give additional access options to underserved municipalities. In late 2023, the Fund welcomed their newest municipal partner: the Franklin County Regional Animal Shelter.

“Our regional shelter is thrilled to be a new member of the Massachusetts Animal Fund,” said Franklin County Regional Dog Shelter Director Leslee Colucci. “This program will assist with the spay/neuter cost of unclaimed dogs, surrendered dogs, and some cats this year and will allow us to adjust some veterinary costs to other needed medical care. Thank you to MDAR for their work and outreach in accepting our rural community pets into this program.”

In addition to the Spay/Neuter Voucher Program, the Fund provides free training opportunities and support to Massachusetts Animal Control Officers (ACOs) to better serve their communities and provide uniform enforcement of animal control laws. In March 2016, the Fund rolled out the Core Competencies Training Program. Since then, over 800 commonwealth ACOs have been trained on animal laws in Massachusetts, emergency preparedness, animal behavior and safe handling, communication and officer safety, and report writing and record keeping.

MDAR encourages taxpayers to support the Mass Animal Fund by writing a voluntary contribution on Line 33F of the 2023 Massachusetts Income Tax Form. More information about donating to the Massachusetts Animal Fund can be found at www.mass.gov/animalfund.

Follow the Fund on Facebook (www.facebook.com/massanimalfund) and X (@line33f) for the most up-to-date information about the Mass Animal Fund’s resources for the Commonwealth.

