Date: April 23, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM ET

The Food and Drug Administration is holding a virtual workshop entitled “Drug Development Considerations for Empiric Antibacterial Therapy in Febrile Neutropenic Patients." The purpose of the public workshop is to discuss clinical trial design and other considerations related to the development of antibacterial drug products for treatment of febrile neutropenia (FN). Discussions are planned around the following topics/areas:

Current state of development and the need for antibacterial drugs for empiric therapy in febrile neutropenic patients

Design and operational challenges of clinical trials in FN

Request for Oral Presentations

During online registration, you may indicate if you wish to present during a public comment session or participate in a specific session, and which topic(s) you wish to address. We will do our best to accommodate requests to make public comments. Individuals and organizations with common interests are urged to consolidate or coordinate their presentations, and request time for a joint presentation, or submit requests for designated representatives to participate in the focused sessions. All requests to make oral presentations must be received by April 1, 2024, and must be emailed to Sunita Shukla (Sunita.Shukla@fda.hhs.gov) with the title and brief description of your topic.

We will determine the amount of time allotted to each presenter (no more than 5 minutes) and the approximate time each oral presentation is to begin. We will select and notify participants, if selected as presenters, by April 8, 2024. If selected for presentation, any presentation materials must be emailed to Sunita Shukla (Sunita.Shukla@fda.hhs.gov) no later than April 12, 2024. No commercial or promotional material will be permitted to be presented during the workshop.

Meeting Materials

All meeting materials—including agenda, panelist affiliations/disclosures, speaker slides, workshop recording, and transcript—will be posted shortly before and/or after the completion of the workshop. Please check this page regularly for updates. Transcripts of the workshop will be posted here approximately 30-45 days after the completion of the workshop.

Online Attendance (Webcast)

This virtual public workshop will be webcast via Zoom. You will receive a link for viewing via email, or you can check back here for the link on the day of the event.

For more information about Zoom, please visit this Zoom Support Webpage.

Event Point of Contact

Lori Benner and/or Antoinette Ziolkowski

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

10903 New Hampshire Ave.

Bldg. 22, Room 6221

Silver Spring, MD 20993-0002

301-796-1300

Registration

This meeting will be held in virtual format only. Register in advance for this webinar using this Zoom link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.