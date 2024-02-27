CDT Joins Letter Endorsing the Invest in Child Safety Act

The Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT) joined 11 other organizations in support of the Invest in Child Safety Act, bipartisan and bicameral legislation sponsored by Senator Ron Wyden and Representatives Anna Eshoo and Brian Fitzpatrick.

This a critical piece of legislation that would provide essential resources to law enforcement to protect children online, as well as resources to better support victims of child sexual abuse.

Read the full letter + list of signatories.