B4B Payments’ US Division Partners with Payments as a Lifeline to Expedite Emergency Fund Disbursement
We firmly believe that financial services should play a vital role in both disaster preparedness and response efforts, enabling social good.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B4B Payments, a global leader in electronic business payment solutions, has proudly announced that it has joined Payments as a Lifeline (PaaL) to significantly reduce the time it takes to provide financial assistance to individuals, especially during a natural disaster, emergency, or in cases of chronic aid.
With over 17 years of experience deploying instant and secure payment solutions globally, B4B Payments has been at the forefront of modernizing payment methods for businesses and organizations involved in emergency, humanitarian aid, and social outreach efforts.
Lori Breitzke, Head of Channel Development at B4B Payments, emphasized the significance of joining the non-profit coalition, stating, "PaaL provides a coordinated industry response to facilitate the safe and rapid delivery of funds via prepaid cards, a cause that B4B Payments wholeheartedly supports in our commitment to payments for good."
Highlighting the recent natural disasters in Hawaii and floods and tornados across the US, along with global war relief efforts following a mass pandemic, Breitzke stated the need for a coordinated approach to efficient, transparent, secure, and scalable money movement to support crisis and humanitarian efforts has become critical.
“We firmly believe that financial services should play a vital role in both disaster preparedness and response efforts, enabling social good," Breitzke added. "By collaborating with PaaL, we aim to provide federal, state, and local governments, corporates, and non-profits with reliable payment services, eliminating the need for last-minute scrambles to find payment solutions when financial assistance is critical to saving lives."
PaaL is a coalition of top companies dedicated to ensuring that all necessary payment processes, training, policies, testing, deployment plans, payment apps, and card stock are prepared well before any crisis.
“Paal actively collaborates with federal, state, and local government, insurers, NGOs, and corporates to drive Disaster Financial Resilience for people and communities nationwide. As Financial First Responders, PaaL Members work with these organizations to pilot to pre-position disaster funds for delivery to people in need within hours versus weeks as is too often the case, said,” said PaaL co-founder Kirsten Trusko.
“Lori has been a payments leader and a founding member of the organization. PaaL is excited to have B4B Payments’ international reach and proven successes in aid payments,” Trusko stated.
PaaL is also planning for mission-critical education, PR, and public messaging around financial assistance to individuals (FAI) payments to be crafted, approved, and ready for implementation.
About B4B Payments
B4B Payments is a multi-award-winning, global financial services technology company offering an advanced transaction payments platform and APIs for emerging payments and financial services. B4B Payments is headquartered in the UK. In Europe, B4B Payments is regulated as an e-money institution (EMI) authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of Lithuania and is a Mastercard® Principal Member. B4B Payments’ US division (B4B Payments USA, Inc.) is based in Boston, MA, and provides solutions through partnerships with Metropolitan Commercial Bank and Visa® U.S.A. Inc.
