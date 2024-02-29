Buzze, A New EV Charging App, Powers Up California
“Airbnb of EV Charging” Offering One Week of Free Charging for California Drivers and a $5 Credit to New Hosts
The more EV charging options, the better. Even in EV-dense states like California, drivers are seeking more charging solutions, and Buzze addresses that demand almost overnight.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buzze, the innovative mobile app poised to become the "Airbnb of EV charging," proudly announces its official launch in California today. Buzze is dedicated to constructing a network of peer-to-peer shared residential electric charging stations, providing accessible charging solutions for EV drivers across the state.
— Nestor Carrillo, Head of Growth at Buzze
Buzze's mission is simple yet transformative: leveraging existing resources, such as level 2 chargers installed in homes, to create a community-driven network of charging stations. With an estimated 90% of home chargers underutilized, Buzze empowers EV owners to share their chargers with drivers in need, fostering a culture of "drivers helping drivers" while generating supplemental income for hosts.
The app's innovative approach aims to tackle the charging challenges faced by the 40% of Americans who rent their housing, thereby accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles for a sustainable future. By facilitating peer-to-peer charging, Buzze seeks to more than double the current charging network in the US within the next 24 months without requiring additional infrastructure investments like those required in commercial EV charging stations.
Buzze addresses the needs of "charging-challenged" drivers by offering fast, affordable, and reliable charging solutions right in their neighborhoods. Meanwhile, Buzze hosts have the opportunity to earn up to $200 per month by providing EV charging services, thereby offsetting the costs of vehicle ownership or charger installation.
Originating in Arizona, Buzze is a dynamic startup with national ambitions to revolutionize the EV charging landscape. Since its inception in November last year, Buzze has garnered over 370 hosts nationwide, with over 50 hosts in California prior to launch.
To celebrate its California debut, Buzze is extending a generous offer to new users: one week of free EV charging for drivers at Buzze hosts across the state, coupled with a $5 credit for all new hosts who complete the onboarding process.
Nestor Carrillo, Head of Growth at Buzze, commented, "The more EV charging options, the better. Even in EV-dense states like California, drivers are seeking more charging solutions, and Buzze addresses that demand almost overnight."
The user-friendly Buzze app empowers EV drivers with a comprehensive map of nearby level 2 charging hosts, enabling them to select and schedule their next charging appointment seamlessly. At the designated time, drivers simply arrive at the host's home to charge their vehicle, with the Buzze app handling metering and payment processing. Hosts are compensated for the energy used, even if they're away from home.
EV owners can join the movement to revolutionize EV charging by downloading the Buzze mobile app, available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play. To learn more about Buzze and its innovative platform, visit: https://www.buzze.biz/.
Buzze leverages the power of the sharing economy and the existing home charging infrastructure to provide fast, affordable, and reliable charging solutions for EV drivers while creating new income streams for homeowners and reducing carbon emissions. With hundreds of residential charging stations across the country, Buzze aims to provide a reliable charging option for all EV drivers across the US and beyond. For more information, visit: https://www.buzze.biz/.
