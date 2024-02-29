A Journey of Hope: From Guatemala to America, a Family Finds Refuge and Renewal
Refugees from Guatemala arrive in America, upon landing were embraced by a "Neighborhood Support Team” (NST) - a group of regular Americans who came together to welcome them
Refugees threatened by violence and instability in Guatemala made the courageous decision to seek safety in America through WelcomeNST
A story of the power of communities coming together to offer refuge to refugees
Through this lens, we get to see the good of mankind and are reminded that the goodness and generosity of Americans, despite all the negative news, is alive and well.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the heart of Guatemala, the lives of Glenda and Roberto were shaped by fear and uncertainty. Threatened by violence and instability, they made the courageous decision to seek safety in America, leaving behind their beloved homeland and Glenda’s mother, who they couldn't bring with them due to bureaucratic hurdles.
— Elizabeth Davis-Edwards, Founder of WelcomeNST
Their odyssey began with a journey fraught with peril, but also marked by resilience and hope. Upon landing in America they were embraced by the compassionate arms of a "Neighborhood Support Team” (NST) - a group of regular Americans who came together to 'welcome the stranger', donating their time to raise money, find housing and walk alongside this family on their road to self-sufficiency.
Arriving in America, Glenda and Roberto found themselves in a new world, one where they could finally exhale and embrace a future free from fear. They were welcomed into a clean, comfortable apartment provided by WelcomeNST, an organization dedicated to providing refuge and support to those fleeing danger and persecution. The family felt the weight of uncertainty lift from their shoulders. When asked about their feelings upon reaching America, their smiles spoke volumes. "We are so emotional, very excited, and completely relieved," Glenda shared, her voice tinged with gratitude and hope. The absence of her mother was a painful reminder of the sacrifices made for their safety, yet they found solace in knowing they were together, forging a new path forward.
Reflecting on their journey, Elizabeth Davis-Edwards, Founder of WelcomeNST likened it to a reverse Sophie's choice, a decision no family should ever have to make. But through it all, their spirits remained unbroken, fueled by the promise of a brighter tomorrow.
WelcomeNST is an organization on a mission to unleash the power of communities to offer refuge to refugees, enabling regular citizens to extend a helping hand to families like Glenda and Roberto’s. Of her experience, Davis-Edwards states, "Through this work, I get to stand at the crossroads of the best of humanity. Bringing families to safety by connecting one family with one community at a time, then watching the magic happen as hearts, families and neighborhoods transform is truly the great privilege of my lifetime".
Jodi Hilton, a member of the WelcomeNST team, echoed Glenda’s sentiments, noting the stark difference between their past and present. "Glenda said she felt happy because in Guatemala they weren't safe, but here [in America] they are free," she remarked, underscoring the foundational power of safe refuge.
As Glenda and Roberto embark on this new chapter of their lives, they carry with them the resilience of their past and the hope of a brighter future. With their NST by their side, they know they're not just building a new home, but joining a community founded on compassion, understanding, and the universal pursuit of safety and belonging.
"This is a story of hope, of resilience, and of the power of human kindness," said Davis-Edwards. "Through this lens, we get to see clearly the common ground and common purpose that unites us all. We get to see the good of mankind and are reminded that the goodness and generosity of Americans, despite all the negative news, is alive and well."
In a world often overwhelmed by despair and division, the arrival of Glenda and Roberto serves as a beacon of hope, a testament to the extraordinary impact of private citizens that come together to welcome a stranger in need, transforming the lives of that family and the families within their communities all at once. This is not just their story; it's a story of humanity reclaiming its common ground, one act of kindness at a time.
# # #
About WelcomeNST
WelcomeNST is a 501c3 non-profit organization that is mobilizing communities to create Neighborhood Support Teams (NSTs) that provide refuge to refugees. CEO Elizabeth Davis-Edwards has started a humanitarian movement founded on the belief that the power to solve the global refugee crisis lies within our communities. It transcends borders and labels, uniting communities in a shared mission to uplift one another. WelcomeNST is redefining the narrative, proving that when humanity joins hands, remarkable transformations can occur. For more information about WelcomeNST and how you can become part of a Neighborhood Support Team, please visit https://www.welcomenst.org/ and to see the impact the organization is making follow @WelcomeNST on Instagram.
Tracy Lee Keyser
P2R Inc
+1 9496378407
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram