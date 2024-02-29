Mycocycle Selected to Present at the 2024 NREL Industry Growth Forum
Mycocycle will present its patent-pending products, MycoFILL, MycoFIBER, and MycoFOAM, to potential investors and other stakeholders.
Our process is able to leverage mushrooms to reduce emissions in two of the heaviest-polluting industries and transform waste to resources. ”BOLINGBROOK, ILLINOIS, US, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mycocycle, Inc., a leader in using mycoremediation to process toxins out of waste, is proud to announce it was selected to present its patent-pending process that transforms construction waste into low-carbon raw materials for the built environment to investors and industry representatives at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s (NREL) 2024 Industry Growth Forum (IGF), May 1-3, in Denver, Colorado. The U.S. Department of Energy’s NREL hosts the IGF, now in its 29th year. It is one of the nation’s premier events for cleantech entrepreneurs and other industry experts. Mycocycle earned the presentation spot from a field of more than 210 entrepreneurs following an extensive selection process.
Mycocycle’s process of using fungi to transform waste materials into a reusable resource captured the attention of cleantech stakeholders because of its ability to dramatically reduce the negative impact that the construction industry has on the environment. The resulting biomaterial that is produced is both fire- and water-resistant and can be used in the manufacture of many new products, including building materials, resulting in a true closed-loop ecosystem.
“We are thrilled to be able to showcase our nature-based solutions that are transforming how we handle construction waste,” Mycocyle CEO and Founder Joanne Rodriguez stated. “Our process is able to leverage mushrooms to reduce emissions in two of the heaviest-polluting industries and transform waste to resources.”
Innovation centers like NREL build new models to aid key players in the energy innovation environment, and the IGF is a nexus for the industry. It is a one-of-a-kind, premier event for cleantech entrepreneurs, investors and experts from industry and the public sector. A major feature is the session of one-on-one meetings between potential investors and innovators. NREL is the only U.S. federal laboratory dedicated to renewable energy and energy efficiency research.
For more information and a complete list of IGF presenting companies, please visit https://www.nrelforum.com/.
About Mycocycle
Mycocycle, Inc. is a nature-inspired and woman-owned biotechnology startup that leverages fungi to transform industrial waste into reusable materials. Founded in 2018, the company is on a mission to drive circularity in the construction supply chain and divert waste from landfills with its innovative solution. Mycocycle blends lab-cultivated fungi with debris at the point of waste generation to detoxify hard-to-recycle building materials and turn them into new raw materials. Its customers include companies across the waste management, recycling, and manufacturing industries, as well as companies focused on reducing Scope 3 emissions.
In 2023, Mycocycle was issued a Declare label for its "MycoFILL© G" materials through the International Living Futures Institute, which recognized its products as Red List Chemical Free. Mycocycle is a FastCompany World Changing Ideas finalist and its CEO has been honored as a Environment + Energy Leader Top 100 Leader, Crain's Chicago Top 50 Sustainability Executive and named to the inaugural Forbes Next 1000 list. To learn more visit www.mycocycle.com.
