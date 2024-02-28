The Edge Announces Long-Term Partnership with Buffalo Rock–Pepsi®

The Edge is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Buffalo Rock–Pepsi® as the official non-alcoholic beverage partner.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edge, an outdoor food hall and entertainment area set to open in mid 2024, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with Buffalo Rock–Pepsi® as the official non-alcoholic beverage partner.

J.J. and Whitney Thomas, the family behind the development and ownership of The Edge commented: “We could not be more excited about the support of Buffalo Rock–Pepsi® at The Edge. Our brands all share a common purpose of bringing communities together and providing fun, family-friendly spaces to share good times and great food and drinks.”

The collaboration will bring economic benefits to The Edge’s tenants, as well as provide customers with special events, promotions and unique opportunities to engage with some of their favorite beverage brands, such as Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Dr Pepper, Starry, Aquafina, Gatorade and Celsius, and many more. The sponsorship will also allow for signage on the stage and throughout the outdoor food hall area.

“At Buffalo Rock, we are passionate about connecting with our consumers, customers and community which reflect our core values. Becoming a strategic partner with The Edge will allow us to fulfill our goal of becoming legendary in the beverage business,” said DeWayne Daniel, Executive Director of Sales.

About The Edge:

Located in Homewood, Alabama and scheduled to open mid 2024, The Edge will have a family-friendly outdoor food hall consisting of seven different restaurant options, including a bar, with ample green space and entertainment for all ages.

About Buffalo Rock:

Buffalo Rock Company, the largest single family-owned Pepsi and Dr. Pepper bottler in the United States, operates 14 franchise locations across Alabama, Georgia, and Florida, running 9,000 vending machines, 450+ micro markets, and 1,400 office coffee service (OCS) delivery points. The company employs more than 2,400 Employee-Partners who service a population of more than seven million consumers throughout Alabama, western Georgia, and the panhandle of Florida. Matthew Dent, CEO and President, leads the fourth-generation Lee-owned company that has been in business for more than 123 years. The company continues to evolve its operations and brand portfolio to meet the needs of the ever-changing beverage and snack consumer. For more information about Buffalo Rock Company, visit www.BuffaloRock.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complimentary beverage and convenient foods portfolio. For more information, visit www.Pepsico.com.