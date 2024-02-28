Amplify Your Outdoors - Amp 4x4 Electric UTV Giveaway
Landmaster's largest giveaway ever!
Landmaster is Giving Away an AMP 4x4 Electric UTV. The Amp is Landmaster's most popular UTV in the market today.”COLUMBIA CITY, IN, IN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landmaster is excited to announce the Amplify Your Outdoors Giveaway! In this free-to-enter contest, one lucky winner will take home an all-new, all-electric AMP 4x4 Untamed UTV by Landmaster! This contest started on January 1st, 2024, and runs through December 31st, 2024. The winner will be announced on or around January 15th, 2025.
About AMP: AMP was designed from the ground up to provide an incredible all-electric experience! From its gas-equivalent torque, payload, and towing capacities, to its impressive hill-climbing capabilities - the AMP is built to take on anything you throw at it! Learn more about AMP at https://www.landmaster.com/amp
Key Specs
• Low Maintenance
• Super Quiet Motor
• Up To 50 Mile Range
• Up To 30 mph
• 400 lbs. Bed Capacity (600 lbs. With HD Shocks)
• 1,500 lbs. Towing Capacity
• Easy Start & Stop
• 10+ Year Battery Life
• High Torque Motor
• No Fumes
About Untamed Edition: The Untamed package was built specifically with hunters in mind. With its unique set of features and accessories, you'll be conquering the outdoors in no time! Learn more about Untamed at https://landmaster.com/untamed
About Landmaster: Landmaster has been manufacturing UTVs and related recreational products for over 50 years. The company is an Indiana based company producing a full line of gas and electric UTVs. They distribute through independent dealers throughout the U.S., delivering the absolute best combination of technology, performance and American made ingenuity. For more information, please visit www. Landmaster.com.
Landmaster AMP 4x4 UTV