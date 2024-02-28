Submit Release
My Career in Data Season 2 Episode 8: Mathias Vercauteren, President and Principal, Data Vantage Consulting

By Natalie Raymond on

Welcome back to season two of My Career in Data – a DATAVERSITY Talks podcast where we sit down with professionals to discuss how they have built their careers around data.

This week we talk with Mathias Vercauteren, the President and Principal of Data Vantage Consulting, about how he followed his passion from movie directing to data!

