McKnight Statement on Governor Murphy’s Budget Proposal

TRENTON – Senator Angela McKnight (D-Hudson) issued the following statement today on Governor Murphy’s FY 2025 Budget Address:

“Today’s budget address demonstrates our ongoing commitment to making New Jersey the best State to live in for all generations of a family, regardless of zip code. The proposal keeps in mind our children all the way up to our seniors so that families can thrive together.

“Key financing to expand free, universal pre-K programs, support affordable housing and pathways to homeownership, and fund NJ Transit will improve the lives of working families in urban areas like Jersey City.

“Tax relief for our seniors through the expansion of the Stay NJ program and the lowering of prescription drug costs will also save our oldest residents money, so that grandparents can stay close to their children and grandchildren.

“These proposals are an exciting first step towards delivering for New Jersey families. I look forward to working with the legislature in the coming months to craft a budget that makes good on our promise of affordability and increasing opportunities for all New Jerseyans.”