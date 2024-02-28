McKeon Statement on Governor Murphy’s Budget Address

TRENTON – Senator John McKeon (D-Essex/Passaic) issued the following statement today on Governor Murphy’s FY 2025 Budget Address:

“Today’s significant budget proposal to upgrade our grid infrastructure through State funds and a federal match, along with the institution of a corporate transit tax to fund NJ Transit, are critical steps towards a more reliable and sustainable future for New Jersey.

“NJ Transit is integral to New Jersey’s success. It keeps our communities moving and our economy growing. I welcome the Governor’s push to guarantee the State’s largest corporations pay their fair share to support NJ Transit.

“We need to continue finding sufficient and sustainable transportation solutions and not place this entire responsibility on riders. We also need to continue investing in environmentally-friendly transit options that will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“It is also imperative that our grid system keeps pace with advancing technology and can meet the demands of our residents. Through modernization, we can reduce power outages, improve customer safety during extreme weather events, and move towards our larger goal of combating climate change through clean energy. This funding will address these challenges head-on and help to position New Jersey as a clean energy leader.

“Investing in mass transit and grid upgrades now is smart economic and environmental policy. I am committed to making sure the FY 2025 budget keeps these goals in mind, and I look forward to working with the legislature to create the best plan possible.”