Senator Nellie Pou Returns as Chair as Legislative Latino Caucus Installs New Slate of Officers

Trenton – Senator Nellie Pou has been re-elected to serve another term as Chair of the New Jersey Legislative Latino Caucus. She will be joined on the leadership team by Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz, who will serve as Vice Chair; Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, who will serve as Treasurer; and Assemblywoman Alixon Collazos-Gill, who will serve as Secretary.

“I am greatly honored to be able to continue serving as Chair of the Legislative Latino Caucus, and I value members’ vote of confidence as we move ahead in serving the policy and constituent needs of communities throughout our state,” said Senator Pou (D-Passaic/Bergen). “I am especially excited to welcome new members and look forward to seeing the energy they will bring to our ongoing work.”

Members of the Legislative Latino Caucus are united in their efforts to empower the citizens of New Jersey. Together, we are committed to advocating for the full enforcement of voting rights for all adult American citizens, ensuring access to high-quality education, affordable healthcare, and modern technology, and to make sure they have access to and are fairly compensated for their employment.

The LLC is a Legislative Service Organization consisting exclusively of currently-serving members of the New Jersey State Senate and the New Jersey General Assembly who are duly elected and are members as of the date of reorganization.

Current Organization Members (Assembly members listed in alphabetical order) include:

• Senator Nellie Pou

• Senator M. Teresa Ruiz

• Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez

• Assemblywoman Rosy Bagolie

• Assemblyman Christian Barranco

• Assemblywoman Alixon Collazos-Gill

• Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez

• Assemblyman Julio Marenco

• Assemblywoman Carmen Morales

• Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor-Marin

• Assemblywoman Annette Quijano

• Assemblywoman Jessica Ramirez

• Assemblyman Gabriel Rodriguez