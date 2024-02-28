Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / False Pretenses, Violation of Conditions

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3000700 /24A4001473

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

DATE/TIME: 2/28/2024 / 12:00pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Breezy Hill Rd., St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: False Pretenses / Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Carrie Curnin                                            

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM:

Roland Gregoire

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 2/1/2024 VSP Berlin fielded a report of a debit card fraud.  Investigation determined funds from a debit card owned by Roland Gregoire were used by Curnin to pay utilities bills.

 

On 2/28/2024 Curnin was cited to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Country for the offense of False Pretenses. 

 

At the time of service, Curnin was found to be in violation of previously ordered conditions of release stemming from VT Superior Court, Caledonia County.   She was cited to appear for the offense of Violation of Conditions of Release.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/2024 & 4/8/2024          

COURT: Washington & Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191

 

