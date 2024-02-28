Berlin Barracks / False Pretenses, Violation of Conditions
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3000700 /24A4001473
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
DATE/TIME: 2/28/2024 / 12:00pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Breezy Hill Rd., St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: False Pretenses / Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Carrie Curnin
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM:
Roland Gregoire
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cabot, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/1/2024 VSP Berlin fielded a report of a debit card fraud. Investigation determined funds from a debit card owned by Roland Gregoire were used by Curnin to pay utilities bills.
On 2/28/2024 Curnin was cited to appear in VT Superior Court, Washington Country for the offense of False Pretenses.
At the time of service, Curnin was found to be in violation of previously ordered conditions of release stemming from VT Superior Court, Caledonia County. She was cited to appear for the offense of Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/2024 & 4/8/2024
COURT: Washington & Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant William Warner
Vermont State Police
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191