Oqood.ai Leverages Vectara to Power it’s AI-driven, Multi-lingual Legal Discovery Platform
Oqood.ai leverages Vectara to drastically reduce hallucinations and provide a secure, private cloud space for managing their internal documents and workflows.
Thanks to Oqood.ai’s innovation in this field, we will witness a new era of intelligence and service excellence for legal firms and their clients across the MENA region.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vectara, the Trusted Generative AI Product Platform, and Oqood.ai have entered into a commercial agreement to unlock the power of Generative AI in legal discovery. Oqood.ai is at the forefront of technological advancement in the legal sector, serving as a pioneering cloud-native, multilingual, AI-driven legal solution tailored explicitly for the Arabic legal environment. The platform is revolutionizing the legal landscape across the MENA region by introducing the first AI-powered legal technology solution. The aim of the platform is to offer state-of-the-art technologies designed to streamline the daily workflows and tasks of legal professionals.
— Nidal Zoghbi, Head of Sales, APAC and Middle East
With 14 years of experience in the MENA legal industry, the journey has been marked by a comprehensive exploration of its landscape, identifying numerous challenges and opportunities through extensive stakeholder interviews, research, and analysis. This deep dive has enabled Oqood.ai to establish a clear vision—to become a comprehensive solution for law firms and legal departments. Through these innovative technologies, Oqood.ai is committed to facilitating complete automation of these processes, thereby enhancing efficiency and effectiveness. Additionally, Oqood.ai enables access to legal data to empower data-driven decision-making, further revolutionizing the way the legal industry operates and making strides towards a more efficient, informed legal practice.
“Hallucinations posed a significant challenge, much like they do in other AI products, impeding our progress. To address this, we integrated Vectara into our architecture, an innovative solution that significantly enhanced our system's accuracy,” said Khaled Al Rashed, CEO and Founder of Oqood.ai. “As a result, we have now achieved an accuracy rate surpassing 97%. This milestone not only marks our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions but also underscores the effectiveness of Vectara in overcoming the challenges of AI hallucinations.”
While gathering feedback for improvements, Oqood.ai discovered its users needed a secure, private cloud space for managing their internal documents and workflows. Thanks to the flexibility of the product architecture, utilizing cloud services enabled them to offer clients a copy of legal databases on a dedicated private server, ensuring full security control. Furthermore, this setup allows for the integration of their internal private documents.
Since launching the first iteration of the platform just two months ago, Oqood.ai has experienced a remarkable surge in user engagement, recording over 8,000 search queries and 200+ registered users. The overwhelming response from users, stakeholders, governments, and investors alike has highlighted a vast, untapped potential within the offering. The vision extends to the potential of spearheading an open-source movement for legal information across the MENA region. This initiative aims to democratize access to justice, perfectly aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and paving the way for a more equitable legal landscape.
“The legal industry is in rapid adoption of Generative AI as it has been proven to enhance efficiency and productivity levels in law firms never seen before. We are thrilled to work with Oqood.ai, which is revolutionizing the Legaltech industry and changing the way legal experts search for information and acquire knowledge,“ said Nidal Zoghbi, Head of Sales for APAC and Middle East at Vectara. “Thanks to Oqood.ai’s innovation in this field, we will witness a new era of intelligence and service excellence for legal firms and their clients across the MENA region.”
About Vectara
Vectara is an end-to-end platform for embedding powerful generative AI features into applications with extraordinary results. As an end-to-end Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) service, Vectara delivers the shortest path to a correct answer/action through a safe, secure, and trusted entry point. Vectara never trains on your data, allowing businesses to embed generative AI capabilities without the risk of data or privacy violations. To learn more about Vectara, visit www.vectara.com.
About Oqood.ai
We are leading the charge in innovation, establishing new benchmarks for the industry. Our dedication to excellence and innovation is transforming legal practices, making them more efficient, accurate, and accessible. Oqood offers advanced search capabilities for the latest laws, regulations, court decisions, and a vast repository of legal documents and templates. Our services extend to the automatic generation, revision, and translation of legal texts for contract drafting and document analysis. Catering to the entire spectrum of the legal industry, including small to large law firms and both private and public legal departments in the MENA region, our mission is to equip legal professionals with AI tools that significantly enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and the quality of their work, thereby saving valuable time and resources.
Carly Bourne
Vectara
+1 423-443-0449
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok