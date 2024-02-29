PANGO FINANCIAL Named to Inc.’s Second Annual Power Partner Awards
Pango Financial powers small businesses to new heights with a commitment to small business funding solutions reshaping the landscape of small business success.
We are very excited about our Inc. Power Partner Award! As a leading provider of 401(k) business financing for small businesses, we help entrepreneurs who struggle to finance their new ventures.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Business Media announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.
The list recognizes firms in financial services and other select industries for being best in class in their category. Winners received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping small business owners navigate the dynamic world of startups.
“Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.
“We at Pango Financial® are very excited about our Inc. Power Partner Award! As a leading provider of 401(k) business financing, we help entrepreneurs who struggle to finance their new ventures. “We are very proud at the success of our clients and guiding them through a very important time in their lives.”
Says Frank McShalley, Managing Director
Pango Financials’ DreamSpark® plan, a 401(k)-business financing option also known as ROBS (Rollovers for Business Start-Ups), is the most cost-effective way to unlock their retirement savings to invest in their business tax deferred and penalty free. Instead of paying interest on new small business loans, entrepreneurs use 401(k) business financing for staff salaries, marketing expenses or equipment purchases that enhance their business. Our goal is to make the funding process of their business as simple, helpful, and beneficial as possible at the lowest possible price, often $1,000 lower compared to our competition, without compromising value.
Our personalized service and supporting technology are key in streamlining the funding process. Funds can be available within 10 -15 days. Pango Financial also provides ongoing plan maintenance services to ensure compliance with changing ERISA, IRS, and Department of Labor laws.
Please contact Frank McShalley at 1-855-WHY PANGO (855-949-7264) to discuss our DreamSpark Plan or contact us through our website at www.pangofinancial.com.
Frank McShalley
Pango Financial
+1 302-543-8535
fmcshalley@pangofinancial.com
