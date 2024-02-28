Athian Announces a successful completion of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit
SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates Athian’s commitment to unparalleled data security compliance for clientsINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athian (Athian.ag) announced today that it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, performed by Sensiba LLP (Sensiba). Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security audit provides a report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems, whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories, and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. To achieve SOC 2 compliance, companies undergo an independent third-party audit during which an auditor reviews the company’s controls, policies, and procedures, and tests them to confirm they meet a set of rigorous standards designed to protect sensitive data. Athian’s SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions and was therefore issued with a “clean” audit opinion from Sensiba.
“We are immensely proud of achieving the SOC 2 Type II certification with no exceptions, a testament to our unwavering commitment to data security and operational excellence. This milestone is not just a reflection of our robust systems and processes but also underscores our dedication to providing a trusted and secure environment for our clients” says Mike Bonner, Athian Chief Technical Officer.
At Athian, we understand the critical importance of safeguarding our clients' data, and this clean audit opinion from Sensiba LLP reinforces our promise to meet and exceed industry standards. We will continue to prioritize and invest in advanced security measures to ensure our clients' information is protected with the highest level of integrity and confidentiality.
About Athian
Athian’s key mission is to help the beef and dairy value chains capture and claim carbon credits earned through sustainability efforts by aggregating, verifying, and certifying greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions, and monetizing those reductions for the producer through the sale of carbon insetting credits. Athian’s platform is an industry-based analytics tool that provides quality greenhouse gas credits that fund livestock producers’ sustainability measures. Athian is a High Alpha Innovation company based in Indianapolis, Ind. Learn how to join us in this effort at www.athian.ag
