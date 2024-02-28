John Deere S7 Combine and Estes Concaves XPR3 Concave System for Unmatched Performance
John Deere S7 Combines with Estes Concaves XPR3 Concave System offer unparalleled performance and adaptability across diverse crops and harvesting environments.
Our concave system has always been limited by horsepower and we believe the new John Deere S7 engine and horsepower offerings will bring unseen before performance for Class 7, 8, 9 combines”IOWA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estes Concaves is thrilled to highlight the impressive capabilities of the John Deere S7 combines and the possibilities with the New XPR3 Concave SYstem. The new John Deere S7 Series combines, available in four models - S7 600 with 367hp, S7 700 with 460hp, S7 800 with 540hp, and S7 900 with 617hp - boast powerful engines and advanced grain-handling and residue management features.
— CEO
The S7 Series combines will be equipped with either the JD14 13.6L engine or the JD9 9L engine, both in Final Tier 4 configuration, from John Deere Power Systems. Engineered to produce higher power at lower RPMs, these powerhouses offer improved all-conditions performance and advanced diagnostics capabilities to ensure optimal operation throughout the harvesting season.
Estes Concaves, a leader in innovative agricultural solutions, proudly announces the launch of their latest breakthrough technology, the XPR3 Concave System. Designed to elevate harvesting efficiency and yield performance, the XPR3 Concave System sets a new standard in crop harvesting excellence. Also on display at the Commodity Classic in Houston is the New John Deere S7 Series combine family.
The John Deere S7 Series paired with the Estes XPR3 Concave System, farmers can harness the impressive horsepower and torque upgrades of the John Deere S7 Series combines, translating them into even greater productivity in terms of bushels per hour or acres per hour. Estes Concaves believes the New XPR Concaves System and S7 combine will signify a new era of efficiency and value in agricultural harvesting technology.
Key features of the XPR3 Concave System include:
Enhanced Threshing Efficiency: The innovative design of the XPR3 Concave System optimizes threshing performance, ensuring maximum separation of grain from the crop material and eliminating unthreshed grain. The XPR3's patented threshing bar leads to higher grain retention and reduced grain loss, ultimately maximizing overall harvest yield. It's worth noting the World Record Yield holders for corn and soybeans choose Estes Concaves.
Superior Grain Quality: With the XPR3's patented threshing bar, grain damage is significantly reduced, resulting in fewer cracks and splits, less dockage, and ultimately higher market value and increased profitability for farmers. Furthermore, even when operating at slower rotor speeds, farmers can achieve cleaner grain samples with minimal foreign material. This effectiveness is evidenced by the growing endorsement of Estes Concaves by seed companies for their growers, who note improved germination rates and superior grain quality.
Next-Class Capacity: Every minute saved during harvest season translates to more acres covered, higher yields captured, and greater profits secured. The XPR3 Concaves stand out for their remarkable ability to deliver upwards of a 200% increase in capacity compared to OEM systems, setting a new standard for performance. This significant leap means more acres can be harvested per day, resulting in a substantial boost in productivity and profitability for farmers. With the XPR3 Concaves, harvest operations reach new levels of speed and efficiency, enabling farmers to maximize every day within the optimal harvest window.
Improved Fleet Management: Surprisingly, one of the most unexpected benefits of the XPR3 Concaves is their potential to revolutionize combine fleet management. Thanks to the exponential increase in efficiency, some farmers have found that they can eliminate the need for additional combines altogether. This strategic shift isn't just a cost-saving measure; it allows farmers to redirect funds towards other investments, compounding the positive effects on their operations. The possibilities are endless: fewer machines to maintain, fewer operators to manage, and more resources available to invest in the future of their farm operation.
"We are thrilled about the New XPR3 Concave System and this new John Deere S7 Series combine," said Brian Robertson, CEO of Estes Concaves. "Our concave system has always been limited by horsepower and we believe the new John Deere S7 engine and horsepower offerings will bring unseen before performance and productivity for Class 7, 8, and 9 combines; and represents a significant leap forward in harvest efficiency, empowering farmers to achieve greater yields with unparalleled precision and reliability."
The XPR3 Concave System is compatible with a wide range of combine models, making it accessible to farmers across different regions and farming operations. With its unmatched performance and versatility, the XPR3 Concave System promises to revolutionize the way farmers harvest.
About Estes Concaves:
Estes Concaves is a leading provider of cutting-edge agricultural solutions, dedicated to helping farmers optimize productivity and profitability. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Estes Concaves continues to develop groundbreaking precision harvesting technologies that revolutionize the farming industry.
Kimber Mitchell
Estes Performance Concaves
+1 765-650-4550
email us here