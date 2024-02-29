Flottweg Separation Technology Highlights Decanter and Separator Centrifuges at the Craft Brewers Conference 2024

Flottweg’s highly efficient beer centrifuges meet the specific requirements of breweries while optimizing the entire process for maximum yields with the utmost level of quality.

Flottweg shows brewing industry support with sponsorship of the CBP Welcome Party.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To meet increasing production demands, Flottweg Separation Technology’s decanter centrifuge is helping craft brewers boost yields alongside the already successful (and widely used) separator centrifuge. This cutting-edge equipment will be showcased at Flottweg’s booth #1390 at the Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) & BrewExpo America on April 21-24, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Flottweg is also a sponsoring the Welcome Party presented by Craft Beer Professionals on April 21 from 7-9 p.m. at Able Baker Brewing + HUDL Brewing Company.

“The art of brewing focuses around purity, cost effectiveness, and ultimately, taste and aroma,” explained Christian Pettit, a Flottweg subject matter expert. “Our customers combine all of these aspects using Flottweg's state-of-the-art separation technology.”

Separator centrifuges bring speed and efficiency to the filtration process. After fermentation is complete, the beer is pumped to the centrifuge to be clarified. The product enters the centrifuge, spreading out into many thin layers. The centrifugal force expels the solids to the edge of the bowl.

The Soft Shot technology quietly ejects the separated solids which are sent down the drain or to a pump for disposal. Meanwhile, the clarified liquid flows from the disk stack to a pairing disk, where it is discharged from the centrifuge via a centripetal pump to a brite beer tank. From there it is ready for packaging.

Flottweg decanter centrifuges are used to process the hop sludge from the tank bottoms that would otherwise be dumped. Decanter centrifuges are capable of separating liquid from very heavy solids concentrations. The beer is recovered from the solids and returned to the tank while the dewatered waste is sent to a container for disposal.

The process removes large amounts of solids from the wastewater effluent, as well as taking a considerable load off of the downstream equipment while increasing the overall yield of each fermenter. The brewers are left with a tank full of product that has very little solids left and is ready for clarification/filtration.

