Manchin Opens Web Page For Congressionally Directed Spending Requests

February 28, 2024

Washington, DC – This week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, reopened his webpage for Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 appropriations process. Communities and non-profits looking to request targeted funding can visit the webpage at https://www.manchin.senate.gov/appropriations. The deadline for submissions is Monday, March 18, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET.

“I work tirelessly to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to projects that benefit West Virginians and all Americans while remaining fiscally responsible. Investing in West Virginia has always been a top priority and these federal investments spur innovation, boost our economy and support the everyday needs of the Mountain State. These projects can range anywhere from investments in infrastructure and broadband to programs that help combat the drug epidemic,” said Senator Manchin. “This year, the Senate Appropriations Committee will again allow state and local governments, non-profits and public entities to request targeted funds through Congressionally Directed Spending, and I look forward to reviewing the requests.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee helps write legislation to allocate federal funds to government agencies, departments and organizations on an annual basis. Last year, Senator Manchin was proud to have secured over $112 million in CDS projects for West Virginia.

Additional Information about Congressionally Directed Spending Requests:

for Congressionally Directed Spending Requests and fill out the form. If your organization is a public or non-profit entity that would like to make a request for a specific project or program, please click on this link for Congressionally Directed Spending Requests and fill out the form.

link If your organization participates in federally funded programs and would like to weigh in on general funding levels for existing programs, please click on thisfor Programmatic Requests and fill out the form.

All requests must include at least TWO (2) letters of support from third parties within the community or communities that would benefit from the request. These letters must clearly communicate the benefits that the request would confer upon the community.

The form and its deadline may be subject to change pending guidance from the Senate Appropriations Committee. This form could be made public in part or in whole.

