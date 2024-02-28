Governor Ivey Appoints Judge Bill Lewis to Alabama Court of Civil Appeals

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday announced the appointment of Judge Bill Lewis to the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. The governor informed Judge Lewis of her selection today.

“Judge Lewis’s distinguished record of jurisprudence ensures that he will serve on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals with honor and integrity. Throughout his esteemed legal career, he has consistently demonstrated a devotion to justice and fairness under the law. I look forward to his contributions on the Court,” said Governor Ivey.

Lewis will fill the vacancy left by long-time Judge William C. “Bill” Thompson, who retired on February 1, 2024, after serving on the Court of Civil Appeals for 27 years, including as its Presiding Judge for the last 17 years.

“I’d like to thank Governor Ivey and her staff for the confidence that they are placing in me. It is an honor to accept this appointment,” said Judge Lewis. “Judge Thompson served this Court with distinction and integrity. I know I can’t replace him, but I hope to follow in his footsteps. Serving as presiding judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit has been an honor and I’ve loved the people that I have worked with. It won’t be easy to leave the courthouse, but I’m very excited about this opportunity to serve the people of our state as a member of the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals.”

Judge Lewis has served as Circuit Court Judge for the 19th Judicial Circuit in Elmore County since 2016; he currently serves as the Circuit’s Presiding Judge. Prior to becoming circuit judge, Lewis was the senior partner of the Lewis Law Firm, a firm he started in 2006. Lewis served as Assistant District Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit before going into private practice. He has also served as a criminal defense attorney in criminal cases and practiced civil and family law.

Judge Lewis received his undergraduate degrees in political science and economics from the University of the South and his law degree from the Cumberland School of Law.

Judge Lewis’s appointment is effective immediately.

