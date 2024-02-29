Popwheels Battery Swap Cabinets Go Live in New York City’s Pilot Program on Safe E-Micromobility Charging

Popwheels Co-founder, David Hammer demonstrating Popwheels technology to DOT Commissioner, Ydanis Rodriguez

Popwheels tech is the solution to the battery-fire crisis affecting NYC. PopWheels subscribers are able to check out batteries from cabinets deployed citywide.

This first step puts the city on a path towards quickly deploying a sustainable, safe, and scalable solution to the battery-fire crisis engulfing our city.” — Baruch Herzfeld

NEWLAB, BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting leap forward for sustainable urban transportation, PopWheels is thrilled to announce the launch of its first battery swap cabinet in NYC’s iconic Cooper Square as part of the NYC Department of Transportation/Newlab Studio Pilot. A custom wrapped delivery e-bike was displayed for the occasion at a press conference to launch the e-micromobility charging pilot program. Pablo Peralta of Fantasma E-bike Transformers, the artist responsible for many of the most striking delivery bikes in NYC, was the virtuoso behind the bike customization.

The PopWheels battery-swapping technology represents a scalable and comprehensive solution to the battery-fire crisis affecting New York City. Instead of owning and charging their own batteries, PopWheels subscribers are able to check out fully UL-certified and maintained batteries from a network of advanced, fire-safe cabinets to be deployed across the city, and return them for freshly charged batteries whenever they need. PopWheels is the only company offering UL-certified batteries that are drop-in compatible with the vast majority of the estimated 100,000 delivery e-bikes already in use in NYC.

“New Yorkers can sleep better tonight with the knowledge that delivery riders finally have a safe, easy way to access charged batteries,” said Baruch Herzfeld, CEO of Popwheels. ”This first step puts the city on a path towards quickly deploying a sustainable, safe, and scalable solution to the battery-fire crisis engulfing our city. It’s the only real solution to increasing adoption of e-bikes in NYC, while simultaneously ending the battery fire crisis”.

The pilot was developed by the Department of Transportation (DOT) over the last six months through its own DOT Studio, a research and development partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and Newlab, a venture platform focused on climate and deep tech. DOT collaborated closely with the FDNY as well as local delivery workers when choosing providers for the charging technologies.

“It is truly an honor to participate in the DOT Studio Pilot, and to have worked closely with the hardworking staff of the FDNY, DOT, Newlab and the EDC over the past few months in getting this important initiative launched”, said David Hammer, Co-Founder of Popwheels. “We are excited to continue collaborating with Mayor Adams and the entire city government to ‘Get Stuff Done”.

About Popwheels - Popwheels Inc. is a Brooklyn-based startup creating a safer and cleaner future for urban mobility by building and deploying municipal-scale battery-swapping networks. With its innovative eBike battery-swapping network, PopWheels is setting a new standard for safe, efficient, eco-friendly transportation in New York City and beyond. For more information, visit www.popwheels.energy or email bh@popwheels.energy