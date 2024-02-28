Lone Star Injury Attorneys Launch Shamrock Shuttles for Safe St. Patrick's Day Celebrations
The initiative lets community members enjoy worry-free festivities with free Uber rides on March 17 sponsored by the law firm
If you get pinched on St. Paddy’s Day, we hope it’s for wearing the wrong color; not for a DUI.”SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lone Star Injury Attorneys, PLLC is thrilled to announce the launch of its new initiative, Shamrock Shuttles, offering complimentary Uber ride vouchers on St. Patrick's Day. The program encourages drivers to enjoy the holiday festivities responsibly and avoid the risks associated with drinking and driving on March 17th, 2024.
— Max Paderewski, Attorney at Lone Star Injury Attorneys
The program offers 50 Uber vouchers for selected recipients, available for use exclusively on St. Patrick's Day. Participants can sign up for the vouchers free of charge by filling out a form on the event page, which provides detailed information and conditions for use.
“It’s what Saint Patrick would have wanted,” says Max Paderewski, Attorney at Lone Star Injury Attorneys. “If you get pinched on St. Paddy’s Day, we hope it’s for wearing the wrong color; not for a DUI."
Lone Star Injury Attorneys understands the consequences of driving under the influence, both for the driver and others on the road. The wisest course of action is to prevent these incidents from occurring, and with the complimentary Uber ride vouchers, participants can safely celebrate the holiday.
For more information about Lone Star Injury Attorneys and their Shamrock Shuttles program, please visit https://lonestarinjuryattorneys.com/st-patricks-day-shamrock-shuttles/
About Lone Star Injury Attorneys
Lone Star Injury Attorneys, PLLC is a personal injury law firm situated in Sugar Land, Texas, and nearby areas. The foundation of their practice is the idea that great representation starts the moment a client approaches the firm for help. They manage a wide range of cases, such as car accidents, slip and fall, motorcycle accidents, brain damage, wrongful death, and an abundance of other scenarios. They serve clients throughout Texas, ensuring access to quality legal services regardless of location.
Max Paderewski
Lone Star Injury Attorneys, PLLC
+1 832-770-6438
info@lonestarinjuryattorneys.com