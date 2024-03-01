Celebrating Oree McRae, a Legacy of Life, Love and Laughter for 100 Years

Oree McRae 100 Years Old

With profound sadness and hearts full of love, the McRae family announces the passing of their esteemed patriarch, Oree McRae, who left at the grand age of 100.

The secret to a long life is to be happy. Just be happy and love the Lord.” — Oree McRae

UNION CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Born under the Arkansas sky and later embracing California as his home, Oree's remarkable century on this earth was marked by an unwavering commitment to family, faith, and the joy of living.

Oree McRae's legacy is one of enduring love and boundless spirit. As a devout Christian, a cherished husband for 79 incredible years, a father to six remarkable children, and a steadfast pillar of his community, he embodied the virtues of dedication, resilience, and joy. Oree's life was a testament to his optimistic outlook and an ability to find happiness in every moment. Known for his infectious laughter and his ability to find happiness in every moment, Oree touched the hearts of all who knew him. His laughter, especially at his own jokes, could brighten even the darkest days.

Throughout his life, Oree found joy in simple pleasures, often spending time bowling and cheering on his beloved San Francisco Giants. His all-time favorite pastime was playing dominos. He was nicknamed “OC” for ‘Old Champ.’ Friends and family would travel from near and far to play him in a game. More often than not they’d leave in disappointment. A man of incredible commitment and perseverance, Oree worked tirelessly to provide for his family, often juggling two or three full-time jobs simultaneously. For several years he was a driver for the San Francisco public school system, a bus driver for SF city bus system (MUNI), while owning and operating two small businesses - Day & Night Dry Cleaners and Day & Night Driving School.

Above all, Oree’s greatest source of pride and joy was his enduring love affair with his wife, Lena. Together since he was 18 years old, they shared a bond that spanned nearly 80 years of marriage, a remarkable testament to the power of love, friendship and commitment to family. Oree will be deeply missed by his loving family, including his six children, 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of relatives, friends, and community members whose lives he touched. While his physical presence may no longer be with us, his spirit and wisdom imparted over time will live on in the hearts and memories of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In honor of Oree’s life and legacy, the McRae family welcomes friends and well-wishers to join them in honoring his remarkable 100 year journey at his HomeGoing celebration, February 29, 2024, at 11:30am:

Family Bible Fellowship Church

4111 Alder Avenue

Fremont, CA 94536

(510) 714-9030

For more details or to leave a tribute message, please visit his memorial page at

https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/OreeMcrae