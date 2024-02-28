Stable structures or PABP1 loading protects cellular and viral RNAs against ISG20-mediated decay

Introduction

The IFN-stimulated gene of 20 kD (ISG20) is an antiviral RNase that belongs to the DnaQ-like exonuclease superfamily, which is highly conserved across prokaryotes and eukaryotes. Members of this superfamily present a common catalytic core defined by four conserved aspartate and glutamate residues (DEDD) (1, 2). Among the members of this family, ISG20 was identified in 1997 as a type I IFN–induced protein and was soon associated with RNA virus inhibition (3, 4, 5, 6). Over the years, the spectrum of viruses described to be inhibited by ISG20 has expanded to encompass several positive- and negative-strand RNA viral families, in addition to retroviruses (7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21). However, a number of studies have also identified viruses that exhibit a strong resistance to this antiviral factor, pointing on the whole to the existence of a likely complex relationship between ISG20 and viruses that remains to be unraveled (11, 16, 17).

Similarly, the exact mechanism of viral inhibition by ISG20 remains unclear (6). In light of its strong RNA exonuclease activity, the first mechanism of viral inhibition proposed for ISG20 was based on the direct degradation of viral RNA (4, 5). This model was supported by the fact that ISG20 behaves as a potent RNase in vitro and that lower levels of viral RNA were often, albeit not always, measured in ISG20-positive cells undergoing infection. Also in agreement with this model, point mutations in the catalytic core of ISG20 compromised both its ability to degrade RNA in vitro and its ability to inhibit viral replication in cells (4, 5). However, several studies failed to report a strong decrease of viral RNA levels despite clearly measurable antiviral effects of ISG20, raising the possibility that alternative mechanisms, among which is translation inhibition from viral RNAs, could be at play (11, 16, 17, 18).

A recent feature that gained interest as a possible explanation for how ISG20 could discriminate between RNAs has been the presence of epitranscriptomic modifications, such as N6-methyladenosine (m6A) or 2′O-methylation (2′O-Me) (19, 22). These and other modifications are added on cellular RNAs and can influence virtually every aspect of their metabolism, among which are nuclear export, stability, or translation rates. Furthermore, RNA m6A modifications are dynamic, as they can be removed by dedicated enzymes referred to as erasers and can also act as docking sites for specific proteins called readers, overall accounting for the pleiotropic influence that epitranscriptomic modifications play on the behavior of RNAs (reviewed in reference 23). An increasing number of studies are depicting a complex canvas on how viruses themselves can co-opt such modifications for their own purposes, among which is to mimic cellular RNAs (reviewed in reference 24). In this respect, the presence of a single m6A modification at a specific location on the hepatitis B virus viral RNA has been recently described to promote ISG20-mediated RNA degradation, through the recruitment of a m6A reader protein YTH N6-methyladenosine RNA-binding protein F2 (YTHDF2)–ISG20 complex (19). However, an opposite behavior has been described in the case of 2′O-Me modifications that are scattered along the human immunodeficiency type 1 virus (HIV-1) ≈10-kilobase genome and that act as protective elements against ISG20-mediated degradation (22). The fact that epitranscriptomic modifications can modulate the susceptibility of RNAs to the action of ISG20 opens up the unaddressed question of how this enzyme behaves toward cellular RNAs in which these modifications are largely present. Lastly, RNAs are often associated with proteins that also influence their biology and it is unclear how association with specific viral or cellular proteins may modulate the susceptibility of target RNAs to ISG20. For example, the poly(A)-binding protein (PABP1) is the best studied cellular protein that associates with the poly(A) tails present in all cellular mRNAs with the exception of histone mRNAs and influences several aspects of their biology (translation, stability, etc.) (25).

To more globally appreciate the effects of ISG20 on RNAs at the scale of the whole cells, we performed an RNA-seq analysis on cellular mRNAs. The results we have obtained indicate that ISG20 expression does not lead to overt changes in the cellular transcriptome, suggesting that cellular mRNAs are generally protected against ISG20-mediated degradation. However, a small effect was observed on histone mRNAs that represented the main category of mRNAs down-regulated in the presence of ISG20. This finding is of interest because histone mRNAs are the only mRNA species in the cell devoid of poly(A) tails, but instead exhibit a 3′ stem–loop structure (26), which is surprisingly similar to those that are often described as protective against ISG20-mediated degradation (14). This prompted us to re-examine the reasons and the determinants that govern the resistance of poly(A) cellular mRNAs on the one hand and the susceptibility of stem–loop-bearing RNAs using finer biochemical analyses that used the purified recombinant ISG20 protein and synthetic model RNAs on the other. The results we have obtained indicate that PABP1 provides a key layer of protection against ISG20, by shielding the 3′ extremity of cellular mRNAs, on the one hand providing the explanation for the resistance of cellular mRNAs from ISG20 and on the other opening the question of the interplay between ISG20 and the plethora of viral and cellular binding factors that often decorate RNAs. In the case of non-poly(A) mRNAs, we confirm that stem–loop structures can similarly protect RNA from ISG20 degradation, but only if their thermodynamic stability is equal or superior to 20 Gibbs free energy (ΔG).

Overall, this study identifies two key features that mediate RNA protection from ISG20, shedding novel light on the complexity of the relationship between ISG20 and its RNA targets.