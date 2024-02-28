Lipotype acquisition during neural development is not recapitulated in stem cell-derived neurons

During development, different tissues acquire distinct lipotypes that are coupled to tissue function and homeostasis. In the brain, where complex membrane trafficking systems are required for neural function, specific glycerophospholipids, sphingolipids, and cholesterol are highly abundant, and defective lipid metabolism is associated with abnormal neural development and neurodegenerative disease. Notably, the production of specific lipotypes requires appropriate programming of the underlying lipid metabolic machinery during development, but when and how this occurs is unclear. To address this, we used high-resolution MS ALL lipidomics to generate an extensive time-resolved resource of mouse brain development covering early embryonic and postnatal stages. This revealed a distinct bifurcation in the establishment of the neural lipotype, whereby the canonical lipid biomarkers 22:6-glycerophospholipids and 18:0-sphingolipids begin to be produced in utero, whereas cholesterol attains its characteristic high levels after birth. Using the resource as a reference, we next examined to which extent this can be recapitulated by commonly used protocols for in vitro neuronal differentiation of stem cells. Here, we found that the programming of the lipid metabolic machinery is incomplete and that stem cell–derived cells can only partially acquire a neural lipotype when the cell culture media is supplemented with brain-specific lipid precursors. Altogether, our work provides an extensive lipidomic resource for early mouse brain development and highlights a potential caveat when using stem cell–derived neuronal progenitors for mechanistic studies of lipid biochemistry, membrane biology and biophysics, which nonetheless can be mitigated by further optimizing in vitro differentiation protocols.

To shed light on how the neural lipotype is acquired during development, and to assess the extent to which this can be recapitulated during in vitro neuronal differentiation, we generated a detailed lipidomic resource for early brain development in mice, starting from the embryonic stage of E10.5, where the brain tissue first becomes accessible for dissection, and up to the postnatal stage P21. This revealed that the high levels of canonical neural lipid biomarkers 22:6-GPL and 18:0-sphingolipids begin to be established already at the embryonic stage in utero, coinciding with extensive neurogenesis (E10.5–E15.5) ( Caviness, 1982 ; Finlay & Darlington, 1995 ), whereas the increase in cholesterol occurs postnatally. Using the resource as a reference, we examined to which extent this can be recapitulated by commonly used protocols for in vitro neuronal differentiation of mouse embryonic stem cells (mESCs) and human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs). Here, we found that stem cell–derived neurons could only recapitulate a partial neuronal lipotype, and only upon supplementing the culture medium with brain-specific lipid metabolic precursors. Taken together, our resource shows that early mouse brain development coincides with extensive lipidome remodeling, starting already at the embryonic stage, and that in vitro neuronal differentiation using standard protocols yields immature neurons that are only partially committed at the lipid metabolic level.

Although the canonical lipid biomarkers of neurons are well established, it is still largely unknown how the neuronal lipotype is acquired during development. Unraveling this can in principle come from studies using in vitro neuronal differentiation of stem cells. This, however, presents the conundrum that fully mature neurons in vivo are not able to de novo synthetize the canonical 22:6ω3-containing lipids themselves ( Moore et al, 1991 ; Kim, 2007 ) and that cell culture media used for in vitro neuronal differentiation are devoid of the essential fatty acid 22:6ω3 and are instead supplemented with the fatty acid 18:3ω3 ( Bardy et al, 2015 ). Moreover, stem cell–derived neurons also do not down-regulate the expression of ceramide synthases 5 and 6, which produce 16:0-containing sphingolipids instead of the neuron-specific 18:0-containing sphingolipids ( Fig S10 ). Thus, albeit stem cell–derived neurons acquire unique morphological hallmarks and express specific protein markers, it is at the present unclear whether the lipotype of stem cell–derived neurons in vitro is comparable to that of mature neurons and brain tissues.

(A, B) Mol% of DHA (22:6) among fatty acyls present in phosphatidylethanolamine (PE) and phosphatidylserine (PS) in the human brain tissue from humans varying in age (m = months, y = years). Data from O’Brien and Sampson (1965a) (A) and O’Brien et al (1964) (B). (C) Mol% of cholesterol among all lipids extracted from the human brain tissue ( O’Brien & Sampson, 1965b ). (D) Mol% of 16:0 and 18:0 among fatty acyl chains in ceramides (Cer) and sphingomyelins (SMs) from the brain tissue of cows ( O’Brien et al, 1964 ). (E) Mol% of 22:6 among fatty acyl chains present in phosphatidic acid (PA), PE, PS, and ether PE (PE O-) classes in individual cell types isolated from E16.5 (neurons) and P1 (glia) mouse brain and cultured in vitro (DIV = days in vitro). (F) Mol% of 18:0-containing (36:1; 2) sphingolipids within the respective lipid class and across cell types. (G) Mol% of cholesterol among all lipids across cell types. Data in panels (E, F, G) are from the lipidomic data resource generated by Fitzner et al (2020) . (H) Mol% of 22:6-containing PE, PS, and PE O- species in postsynaptic plasma membranes isolated from rat brain at P2, P7, P14, P21, and P60. (I) Mol% of the 18:0-containing (36:1; 2) sphingolipids within their respective lipid class in the postsynaptic plasma membrane. (J) Mol% of cholesterol in the postsynaptic plasma membrane. Data in (H, I, J) are from Tulodziecka et al (2016) .

Lipids are a diverse category of biomolecules that constitute and functionalize membranes, serve as energy reservoirs, and function as signaling molecules. Although different tissues and cell types produce and maintain characteristic lipid compositions, termed lipotypes ( Hicks et al, 2006 ; Harayama et al, 2014 ; Capolupo et al, 2022 ), how they are acquired during the course of development is largely unknown. Furthermore, the functional implications of maintaining a distinct lipotype are not understood, although the existence of cell type– and tissue-specific lipid homeostasis across organisms points to conserved mechanisms governing critical functions ( Yamashita et al, 2014 ; Bozek et al, 2015 ).

Results

Lipotype acquisition during early mouse brain development To identify lipid hallmarks associated with neural development, we compiled a comprehensive lipidomic resource of mouse brain development. To this end, we microdissected the whole mouse brain region at the developmental stage E10.5, as well as excised cerebral hemispheres from E15.5, P2, and P21 mice (Fig 1A). These biopsies were analyzed by high-resolution MSALL lipidomics (Almeida et al, 2015; Sprenger et al, 2021). Overall, this analysis identified and quantified 1,488 lipid molecules encompassing 26 lipid classes (Supplemental Data 1). Statistical analysis revealed that 451 distinct lipid molecules in the cerebral hemispheres (30% of detected lipids) were significantly changed in abundance across the developmental timeline with a twofold or greater difference between E10.5 and P21 (ANOVA followed by multiple hypothesis correction using the Benjamini–Hochberg procedure, P ≤ p c = 0.04) (Fig 1B), of which 133 (9%) and 318 (21%) lipids increased and decreased, respectively. Principal component analysis showed a clustering of samples according to the time point and tissue, with only a weak distinction between the E10.5 brain tissue and the rest of the embryo (Figs 1C and S2). Similarly, the distinction between cerebral hemispheres and the rest of the brain tissues was not pronounced at E15.5 but clearly increased over the course of development as each brain region acquired a more specialized lipotype. Figure 1. Lipotype acquisition during brain development. (A) Mouse brain tissue was collected at the indicated time points and analyzed by in-depth MSALL lipidomics. The colors denote distinct brain regions that were sampled at each developmental stage. (B) Volcano plot of molecular lipid species. The fold change of each lipid within its lipid class is calculated between the E10.5 whole brain and the P21 cerebral hemisphere. (C) Principal component analysis of lipid abundance across samples, colored as per the schematic in (A). (D) Profile (mol%) of different lipid classes across developmental time. Bars representing the mean value for each sample group are colored in accordance with panel (A). (E) Lipid feature ENrichment Analysis of features among decreasing and increasing lipids, where −log 2 (odds ratio) is plotted in the y-axis, and the color and size correspond to the −log 10 (P-value). (F) Profile of the most abundant Cer and SM species across samples, containing an 18:1;2 sphingoid chain and either a 16:0 or an 18:0 acyl chain. (G) Abundance of 22:6 (DHA) among fatty acyls constituting phosphatidic acid (PA), PE, PE O-, and PS species. Data were collected on n = 5 replicates. P-values were obtained using a one-way ANOVA test, and changes were considered significant if P ≤ p c = 0.04, as determined by the Benjamini–Hochberg procedure. Figure S2. Principal component loadings of lipids in the analysis of mouse tissues. PC1 and PC2 loadings of lipids where either loading was greater than 0.1 in magnitude are shown in the plot. Assessing the bulk abundance of lipid classes in the brain tissue across development, we observed a 1.5-fold increase in cholesterol and a twofold increase in PE O-, as well as a corresponding decrease in phosphatidylcholines (PC) in the postnatal phase between P2 and P21. Low levels of cholesterol esters (CE) and triacylglycerol present at E10.5 were further diminished thereafter. The total level of phosphatidylinositols (PI), precursors of signaling phosphoinositides, gradually decreased in abundance throughout development (Fig 1D). To systematically examine whether the lipids increasing in abundance have common molecular traits, we carried out Lipid feature ENrichment Analysis (LENA) (Sprenger et al, 2021), akin to gene ontology analysis of gene transcripts and proteins. This demonstrated that membrane GPL (P = 8 × 10−10) and sphingolipids (SP, P = 7 × 10−3) are enriched among the increasing lipid molecules, whereas storage glycerolipids (GL, P = 1 × 10−16) are depleted from this pool. Moreover, we found that the lysolipids LPC, LPE, LPS, and LPI are enriched in the pool of increasing lipids, in addition to hexosylceramides (HexCer) and PE O- lipids. The polyunsaturated structural attribute 22:6 (P = 6 × 10−6), corresponding to DHA, is significantly enriched among the increasing lipids, as are sphingolipids with a sphingosine 18:1;2 chain (P = 2 × 10−2) (Fig 1E). Inspecting the molecular timelines of the canonical brain lipid biomarkers showed that the sphingolipids Cer 18:1;2/18:0 and SM 18:1;2/18:0, as well as 22:6-containing phosphatidylserine (PS), PE, and PE O- species, already reach their expected high levels within the early developmental period studied here (Fig 1F and G). For all time points, we also subjected the remainder of the brain (after removal of the cerebral hemispheres) to lipidomic analysis and found similar lipidomic changes as in the cerebral hemisphere (Fig S3A–E). In addition, the rest of the E10.5 embryos after removal of the brain region were also analyzed (Fig S4A–C), revealing a lipotype similar to the brain region at this time point (with only 13 of 1,219 [1%] analyzed lipids showing a significant twofold or larger change in abundance between the E10.5 brain and the remaining tissue). This suggests that the neural lipotype acquisition has not yet begun as of E10.5, making it a suitable starting point for profiling the lipidomic changes that concur with neural development. Figure S3. Lipotype acquisition in the developing mouse brain. (A) Brain regions apart from cerebral hemispheres were collected separately at the indicated time points and analyzed by MSALL lipidomics. (B) Abundance of different lipid classes across developmental time. Bars representing the mean value for each sample group are colored in accordance with panel (A). (C) Volcano plot of molecular lipid species. The fold change in mol% of each lipid within its lipid class is calculated between the E10.5 brain region and the rest of the P21 brain after removal of the cerebral hemispheres. (D) Most abundant ceramide (Cer) and sphingomyelin (SM) species across samples, containing an 18:1; 2 sphingoid chain and either a 16:0 or an 18:0 acyl chain. (E) Abundance of 22:6 (DHA) among fatty acyls constituting phosphatidic acid (PA), phosphatidylethanolamine (PE and PE O-), and phosphatidylserine (PS). Data were collected on n = 5 replicates. P-values were obtained using a one-way ANOVA test and considered significant if P ≤ p c = 0.041, as determined by the Benjamini–Hochberg procedure. Figure S4. E10.5 brain lipidome does not significantly differ from that of the rest of the E10.5 embryo. The rest of the E10.5 embryo after excision of the brain region was collected and analyzed by lipidomics. (A) Schematic showing the dissection and resulting portions of the E10.5 embryo in the two sample groups. (B) Volcano plot where each circle is one lipid species and its abundance is compared between the E10.5 brain region and the rest of the E10.5 embryo. Lipids with P ≤ p c = 0.0025 (t test followed by the Benjamini–Hochberg procedure) and fold changes greater than twofold are colored red. (C) Lipid class profile of the two tissue samples collected at E10.5. Data were collected on n = 5 replicates. Taken together, our lipidomic resource provides data on the molar abundance of individual lipid species with annotation of individual fatty acyl chains, thereby providing a comprehensive compendium of over a 1,000 molecular lipid species. We observed that neural development coincides with a stepwise lipotype acquisition. Specifically, our results reveal that 18:0-sphingolipids and 22:6-GPL (i.e., PS, PE, and PE O-) already become enriched in utero, which coincides with the onset of neurogenesis (Caviness, 1982; Finlay & Darlington, 1995), whereas enrichment of cholesterol occurs postnatally. The comparison with published data from primary neurons and glial cells further demonstrates that the lipid biomarkers observed early in development by us are present in most of the cell types isolated from the brain and are strongly enriched in neurons (Fig S1E and F).

Lack of canonical lipid markers is a general feature of in vitro neuronal differentiation Prompted by our finding that neuronal progenitors generated by culturing mESCs in embryoid bodies (Bibel et al, 2007) do not acquire a neural lipotype, we examined lipotype acquisition in two other lineages of stem cell–derived neurons: (1) in vitro differentiation of mESCs cultured in an adherent monolayer and stimulated with retinoic acid (Ying et al, 2003) (Fig S7A) and (2) differentiation of human iPSCs to a population of predominantly dopaminergic neurons (Bogetofte et al, 2019), because the canonical brain lipid biomarkers are known to be conserved among mammals, ranging from mice to humans (Fig S1). Briefly, the human iPSCs are differentiated into neural stem cells (NSCs) through a neural rosette-based protocol (Swistowski et al, 2009). The NSCs are then further differentiated for up to 25 d to postmitotic neurons with Sonic hedgehog (Shh) stimulation to induce dopaminergic specification (Bogetofte et al, 2019). Figure S7. Lipotype acquisition in neuronal differentiation of adherent mouse embryonic stem cells. (A) Neuronal differentiation of adherent mouse embryonic stem cells. (B) Relative abundance of different lipid classes across time. Samples from days −2, −1, and 0 are all in N2B27 + 2iLIF and are collected 2, 1, and 0 d before the removal of 2iLIF and the start of differentiation. (C) Relative abundance of 22:6-glycerophospholipids PE 40:6, PE O-40:7, and PS 40:6; 22:6-containing PA was not detected in this dataset and is therefore not shown. (D) Mol% abundance of sphingolipids of interest within their respective lipid classes is plotted across samples. As the data are from a single replicate of the differentiation protocol, results were not tested for significance and are meant to be indicative rather than conclusive. Mol% abundance of 22:6-glycerophospholipids and 18:0-sphingolipids in cerebral hemispheres across development is shown on the right panel in (C, D) for comparison. The neuronal lineage of these cells was confirmed by immunostaining of β-tub III and Microtubule Associated Protein 2 (MAP2) on day 25, where 86.4% ± 1.0% and 67.9% ± 0.9% of the cells were positive for β-tub III and MAP2, respectively (Fig S8A and B). In both cases, the differentiated cells failed to acquire the characteristic lipotype of neural tissue (Figs S7B–D and S8C–E), despite presenting morphological features of neurons, expressing neuron-specific mRNA and protein biomarkers (e.g., β-tub III, MAP2, Sox1, NeuN), and having synaptic activity (Bibel et al, 2007; Bogetofte et al, 2019). These findings suggest a general failure of in vitro neuronal differentiation models in prompting cells to acquire the characteristic lipotype of the brain tissue and especially neurons in vivo. This discrepancy highlights a challenge in using in vitro differentiated neuronal progenitors for mechanistic studies of lipid metabolic programming and lipotype acquisition. Moreover, it prompts the need to develop new in vitro differentiation protocols that can adequately commit stem cells to acquire a neural lipotype. We note here that the standard culture media for in vitro neuronal differentiation of mESCs, containing the B27 supplement, are devoid of the essential polyunsaturated fatty acids DHA (22:6ω3) and arachidonic acid (20:4ω6). Instead, the B27 supplement contains their respective precursors, linolenic acid (18:3ω3) and linoleic acid (18:2ω6) (Brewer & Cotman, 1989; Brewer et al, 1993). The lack of 22:6ω3 is particularly surprising given that 22:6ω3 deficiency in mothers during pregnancy and in children is known to negatively impact growth and cognitive development (Lauritzen et al, 2016). Figure S8. Neuronal differentiation of human induced pluripotent stem cell–derived neural stem cells prompts the acquisition of 18:0-sphingolipids but not 22:6-glycerophospholipids (GPL). (A) Immunofluorescence images of human induced pluripotent stem cell–derived neurons on day 25 of differentiation from the neural stem cell stage, labeled for the neuronal markers, β-tub III and Microtubule Associated Protein 2. Regions in dashed white lines are shown below. (B) Percentage of cells positive for β-tub III and Microtubule Associated Protein 2 as quantified from 45 images per group, from n = 3 biological replicates. (C) Abundance of lipid classes across time from days 0, 10, and 25 of differentiation. (D) Abundance of the 22:6-GPL PE 18:0-22:6, PS 18:0-22:6, and PE O-18:1/22:6; 22:6-containing PA was not detected in this dataset and is therefore not shown. (E) Abundance of 16:0- and 18:0-sphingolipids; the most abundant Cer and SM species across samples contain a 16:0 fatty acyl chain on days 0 and 10 but are replaced by 18:0-containing Cer and SM, respectively, on day 25. Data were obtained from n = 2 independent differentiations. Mol% abundance of 22:6-GPL and 18:0-sphingolipids in cerebral hemispheres across development is shown on the right panel in (C, D) for comparison.