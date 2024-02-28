Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Fountain and Scenic Railway light up Lantern Festivals in Taiwan

(Taipei, Taiwan) The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan) is currently participating in both the 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival and 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival, being held in Taipei City in the North and Tainan City in the South, respectively.

This year, for the Taipei Lantern Festival, the Embassy is displaying a replica of the Fountain located in the center of the Independence Square in Basseterre. The Scenic Railway, that was first displayed last year during the Taiwan Lantern Festival held in Taipei, is being displayed at the same festival but in the southern city of Tainan.

Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Donya L. Francis, explained that the Federation was one of the first diplomatic allies of Taiwan to join the display of lanterns and has been participating in the festivals since around 2018.

“Our Embassy always looks forward to participating in cultural activities such as the lantern festival not only to embrace and learn about the Taiwanese culture but also to showcase the history, culture and beautiful landscape of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” said His Excellency Donya L. Francis.

Over the years, the Embassy has displayed the Brimstone Hill National Fortress, the Berkeley Memorial, Port Zante, Museum of Nevis History and Alexander Hamilton’s Birthplace as lanterns.

The Federation’s lanterns, some of the most visited during the festivals, have been featured in the news in Taiwan and in promotional materials.

“We have received many words of commendations from Taiwanese who are intrigued by the creative displays of our country through the lanterns and the cultural performances by our nationals,” Ambassador Francis said.

Nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis who are currently working and studying in Taiwan assist at the lanterns and booths by performing folklore dances such as the Masquerades and Clowns and engaging with the passersby.

The 2024 Taipei Lantern Festival is being held from February 17th to March 3rd and the 2024 Taiwan Lantern Festival will run from February 25th to March 10th.