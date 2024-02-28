Milan Institute Introduces Milani the Chatbot
Milan Institute introduces Milani, a chatbot designed to provide students with valuable information 24/7.VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milan Institute is thrilled to present Milani, Milan Institute’s newest team member. Milani is a chatbot, capable of answering frequently asked questions and providing Milan Institute students and employees with instant assistance. Milani launched Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
The Milani chatbot can be accessed through the student link page at
https://milaninstitute.edu/students/. Milani is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing Milan Institute students and employees to get answers whenever they need them.
Milani is intended to be a go-to source for all things student-related. Milani’s knowledge is continuously expanding as she absorbs all the information Milan Institute has to offer. In the coming months, Department Managers will be diligently updating Milani to make her even more intelligent. To make the most of Milani's capabilities, students and employees are encouraged to try out the new technology. When Milani is asked questions, she is able to build her knowledge base. The more Milani is engaged with, the more knowledgeable and helpful she becomes.
“We are so excited to bring this amazing new technology to the Milan Institute community;” Gary Yasuda, Milan Institute President said. “We want to encourage all of our students and employees to try out Milani, and ask her your questions. With Milani, you can have instant assistance, 24/7! By using Milani, the Milan Institute community can grow Milani’s library of knowledge and make her even more helpful.”
Milan Institute students and employees are encouraged to engage with Milani by asking her any frequently asked questions. The innovative technology is designed to address common questions, which will free up instructor and employee time, allowing them to focus on providing valuable assistance to students. Milani will soon be integrated with the Verity Student Information System, enabling her to answer specific questions regarding progress, grades, attendance, requirements, SAP, and Financial Aid.
Milan Institute is dedicated to providing an amazing student experience and believes this new technology will further enhance Milan Institute’s already robust student services. To learn more about Milan Institute, please visit https://milaninstitute.edu/.
