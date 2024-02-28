Moburst Celebrates Double Nomination at the SMARTIES X Global Awards
Being nominated for the SMARTIES X Global awards in both Social Media Marketing and Performance Marketing is an incredible achievement for us.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moburst, a premier mobile-first marketing agency renowned for its innovative and impactful digital campaigns, announces its nominations for the SMARTIES X Global 2023 awards, a globally recognized platform celebrating innovation and effectiveness in mobile marketing. These nominations highlight Moburst's dedication to pushing the boundaries of mobile and digital marketing excellence.
— Gilad Bechar, CEO
This year, Moburst's partnerships have led to nominations in two esteemed categories:
Social Media Marketing: Moburst and PreVue's "Love Unfiltered" campaign focused on restoring genuine connections in dating apps, emphasizing vulnerability and authenticity. This strategy resulted in an incredible 1,400% increase in installs and over 940% in sign-ups, significantly reducing the cost per install and sign-up in just one month, and exceeding initial performance targets by 27%.
Performance Marketing: Upside teamed up with Moburst to enhance visibility and user engagement for the Cashback Chronicles app. Moburst’s user-centric approach boosted click-to-install rates, cut download costs by 19.7%, and saved $16 million in media expenses. The app’s visibility scores rose by 13% on the App Store and 28% on Google Play, backed by regular metadata updates and Apple feature highlights, resulting in significant ranking gains.
Gilad Bechar, Founder and CEO of Moburst, shared his thoughts on the recent nominations: "Being nominated for the SMARTIES X Global awards in both Social Media Marketing and Performance Marketing is an incredible achievement for us. It reflects our team's relentless drive for innovation, creativity, and commitment to over-delivering exceptional results for our clients."
A Decade of Marketing Impact
For over a decade, Moburst has redefined the landscape of mobile and digital marketing. With a client roster featuring industry giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Samsung, Moburst has not only delivered groundbreaking campaigns but also fostered growth and success for its clients across various industries.
These nominations are a testament to Moburst's strategic foresight, creative excellence, and the effective execution of its campaigns. The agency's unique approach to tackling digital challenges through creative thinking, advanced technology, and data-driven insights has consistently set new benchmarks for success.
About Moburst
Moburst is a cutting-edge, mobile-first marketing agency that specializes in helping companies scale and become leaders in their category. With a belief that creative solutions, advanced technology, and insightful data are the keystones of success, Moburst has consistently delivered outstanding results for its clients.
Moburst's client-centric approach and innovative strategies have not only met but exceeded expectations, establishing the agency as a leader in digital marketing. Hundreds of companies, from startups to global brands like Google, Discovery, Uber, Samsung, Barnes and Noble, and Reddit, have leveraged the agency’s services to enhance their products and maximize their KPIs.
Moburst has offices in New York City, San Francisco, London, and Tel Aviv.
For more information on Moburst and its services, visit www.moburst.com or reach out at info@moburst.com.
Gilad Bechar
Moburst
+1 929-238-3730
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube