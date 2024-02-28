Equator Introduces EW 824N + ED 848 Stackable Washer-Dryer Set

Equator 13lbs White Compact Washer 2.6 Cu.Ft White Compact Dryer - Stackable Set

This stackable solution is a game changer in the way that it is designed to optimize space, time, and energy consumption.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances, a pioneer in innovative home appliances, proudly announces the launch of the EW 824N + ED 848 Stackable Washer-Dryer Set, setting new standards in laundry convenience and efficiency.

Equator's EW 824N washer, boasting a front-loading design and a spacious 13 lbs capacity, redefines compact laundry solutions. Its 12 versatile wash programs, including Quick Wash and Quiet Mode, cater to diverse laundry needs with utmost efficiency. With features like Winterize functionality for cabins, RVs, and boats, Equator ensures that laundry remains hassle-free, no matter the setting.

The EW 824N also offers an array of wash options, from Pre-Wash to Delay Start, granting users full control over their laundry experience. Its user-friendly electronic control panel, complete with a color-coded LED display, simplifies operation, while the built-in diagnostics system identifies faults swiftly, minimizing downtime and ensuring seamless performance.

Complementing the washer is Equator's ED 848 dryer, an ultra-compact powerhouse packed with features found in full-sized appliances. Despite its small footprint, the ED 848 boasts a generous 2.6 cu. foot capacity stainless-steel drum and 1400 Watts of drying power. With options such as Sensor Dry and Custom Dry Time, users can achieve optimal results while conserving energy and time.

One of the standout features of the EW 824N + ED 848 Stackable Set is its space-saving design, allowing users to stack the washer and dryer vertically, thus maximizing floor space in cramped laundry rooms. This innovative configuration not only saves space but also enables simultaneous washing and drying, enhancing productivity and convenience.

Available for purchase at a retail price of $1,459, the EW 824N + ED 848 Stackable Washer-Dryer Set is available for purchase directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide

For more information about Equator Advanced Appliances and its range of innovative home appliances, visit www.equatorappliances.com

About Equator Appliances

Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge home appliances for over three decades. From laundry machines to dishwashers and refrigerators, Equator's diverse product lineup continues to set industry standards, catering to the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.equatorappliances.com today.