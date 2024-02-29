Call for Code Empowers Developers to Improve Equitable Access to Essential Needs by Creating Solutions with IBM watsonx

Call for Code

2024 Call for Code challenges developers and university students worldwide to build AI-powered solutions to help historically underserved and vulnerable people

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOULDER, CO., Feb. 29, 2024 -- Today, Call for Code Creator, David Clark Cause, Founding Partner IBM (NYSE: IBM), Charitable Partner United Nations Human Rights, and Program Affiliate the Linux Foundation launched the 2024 Call for Code Global Challenge to empower developers to use generative AI technology to create solutions that aim to improve equitable access to resources and opportunities for historically underserved and vulnerable people. Now in its seventh year, Call for Code is giving individual participants access to a trial version of IBM watsonx, IBM’s AI and data platform, which will include IBM watsonx.ai, IBM watsonx.governance and IBM watsonx Assistant. In addition, participants will have access to other IBM technology on IBM Cloud.

“Necessities like clean water, safe affordable housing, and opportunities in education and fair government representation are not equally available to all people. Climate change exacerbates these challenges in underserved communities’ whose resources are often strained and inadequate,” said David Clark, Founder and CEO of Call for Code. “With generative AI technology like watsonx, the developer community has a powerful tool to help tackle these issues, in order to help reduce inequality and improve people’s lives around the world.”

Participating developers will access a trial version of IBM watsonx, which is designed with principles of transparency, responsibility and governance, and IBM’s hybrid cloud platform to develop solutions to help address equitable access issues in areas such as effective climate change policies and protections; affordable and clean energy; clean water and awareness of water quality; leadership and income opportunities; safe and affordable housing; representation; technology; and quality education.

“What makes Call for Code such a dynamic developer challenge is its ability to rally and inspire students, developers, and problem-solvers from universities and companies around the world to use AI and other technology to help address some of society’s most pressing issues,” said Savio Rodrigues, Vice President, Ecosystem Engineering & Developer Advocacy, IBM. “This year, participants can build with IBM watsonx to help power their solutions, and will also have access to IBM mentors and free courses in generative AI, to help ensure they are able to create the most impactful submissions.”

The 2024 challenge will feature one single round, which opens on March 8 with submissions due by October 17. A Grand Prize Winner will be awarded $50,000 USD and solution implementation support from the Call for Code ecosystem. The 1st runner-up will win $25,000 USD and the 2nd runner-up will receive $10,000 USD. The top-scoring team comprised entirely of university students will also earn a $30,000 USD grant to be awarded to their school or shared by up to 5 schools represented by the team members.

Universities are helping promote Call for Code in the classroom and are working to support and co-host Call for Code events throughout the year in support of the Global Challenge, including B.N.M. Institute of Technology, Dallas College, Florida Atlantic University, Georgia Institute of Technology, JSS Academy of Technical Education, Northwestern University, Pace University, University of Central Florida, University of North Texas, REVA University, and The University of Sydney.

Call for Code also encourages participants to refer to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as a resource to help inspire problem-solving.

The top three winning teams are eligible to receive open-source support from the Linux Foundation.

About Call for Code Global Challenge

Developers have revolutionized the way people live and interact with virtually everyone and everything. Where most people see challenges, developers see possibilities. That's why David Clark, the CEO of David Clark Cause, created Call for Code in 2018, and launched it alongside Founding Partner IBM and Charitable Partner United Nations Human Rights. In 2022 Call for Code was selected as the preferred innovation platform for the Right Here, Right Now Global Climate Alliance, the largest public/private initiative in the world promoting climate justice.