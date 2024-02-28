Announcing the first Dynamic Dog Practitioner in Southern California
Your dog's problematic behavior issues may be due to an underlying condition, discomfort or pain. A Dynamic Dog Assessment can help!
If a dog is in discomfort and/or pain it may be difficult (or impossible) to effectively change problematic behaviors until the pain is managed.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Phillips of Separation Anxiety Specialists has become the first trainer in Southern California to hold the title of Dynamic Dog Practitioner. This means she has now been certified by the Dynamic Dog Practitioner Programme to recognize signs of pain and discomfort in dogs that may present as “problematic behaviors” including separation anxiety, aggression, resource guarding, sound sensitivity, reluctance to walk or exercise, and/or inability to settle.
Jennifer emphasizes that if a dog is in discomfort and/or pain it may be difficult (or impossible) to effectively change problematic behaviors until the pain is managed.
Jennifer has worked professionally with dogs since 2013. She began to see a trend of dogs with digestive problems, allergies and conformation issues that struggled with behavior modification. In 2020 she began working exclusively with dogs with a variety of separation issues and discovered that the overwhelming majority of dogs that struggled to be comfortable when home alone also suffer from such underlying conditions.
“I was lucky to find Gemma Hodson and the Dynamic Dog Practitioner Programme. The program focuses on canine anatomy and physiology, conformation and posture, pain and how it affects behavior, and much more. It was an intense program that concentrated on research and case studies. It teaches the practitioner to pinpoint potential areas of discomfort and to provide veterinarians with photographic and video evidence and comprehensive reports.”
Dogs are very adept at masking pain which makes it difficult for the owner to identify and for vets to diagnose in standard physical exams. By the time a dog is limping they have most likely been in pain for some time.
A recent veterinary study indicates:
“A review of the caseloads of 100 recent dog cases of several authors indicates that a conservative estimate of around a third of referred cases involve some form of painful condition, and in some instances, the figure may be nearly 80%.” *
A Behavior Assessment with the Dynamic Dog Protocol begins with a deep dive into the dog’s medical and behavioral history. Then, through photos and videos, the dog’s posture, movement, and gait are analyzed for any anomalies.
Annotated photos and videos are sent to the vet, along with a detailed report of the observations for further investigation and diagnostics. The Behavior Assessment encompasses so much more than a standard gait analysis. It’s a detailed exploration of how the dog navigates and interacts with its environment.
“Vets are under tremendous pressure and it’s not always possible for them to review hours of footage, or take a complete behavioral history, during a routine exam. My behavior assessment does that work for them and presents it in an easy to review format, highlighting potential areas of concern.”
Jennifer further explains: “It’s not always easy for pet owners to recognize the subtle signs of pain in their dogs, and there are some behaviors and postures that the dog displays that seem ‘normal’ or ‘typical of the breed.’ It’s often only by conducting a complete assessment that underlying conditions are discovered. By identifying these underlying conditions, working with the veterinary team and correcting or managing these conditions, the behavior modification process is much faster and the effects longer lasting.”
If you would like more information about the Behavior Assessment/Dynamic Dog protocol, Jennifer offers a free 15-minute call. You can book one by visiting her website www.separationanxietyspecialists.com and clicking on Book a Call or emailing Jennifer directly at jennifer@separationanxietyspecialists.com.
* Mills DS, Demontigny-Bédard I, Gruen M, Klinck MP, McPeake KJ, Barcelos AM, Hewison L, Van Haevermaet H, Denenberg S, Hauser H, et al. Pain and Problem Behavior in Cats and Dogs. Animals. 2020; 10(2):318. https://doi.org/10.3390/ani10020318
