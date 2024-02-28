University of Michigan Football Standout Craig Roh loses battle to colon cancer, passes away at the age of 33
GoFundMe established for wife, Chelsea, and 2-year-old son, Max.
Even though Craig’s life was cut short on this earth, he truly felt he had lived a full life and knew he was going to spend eternity with Jesus.”ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, USA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Michigan Defensive End Standout and NFL/CFL Professional Craig Roh has passed away. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in August 2022, Craig Roh lost his battle on Monday, February 26, 2024, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Austin, Texas. Craig was a highly decorated athlete, successful entrepreneur, and devout, faithful Christian. Craig was one the most highly recruited high school football players in Arizona. He received offers from 35 Division I programs and was awarded Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year in football and Under Armor All-American in his senior year. He accepted a full-ride scholarship to play football at The University of Michigan, which began in Fall 2009.
— The Roh Family
At the University of Michigan, Craig was known for his perseverance, resiliency, and hard work, as noted by his many teammates and coaches. Craig would set the record for the most consecutive starts in his career, starting as a true freshman and every game through his senior year. He earned freshman All-American, All-Big Ten, Top Michigan Defensive Lineman and won a BCS Sugar Bowl.
After Michigan, Craig would play one year in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and then find further success in the Canadian Football League. After college, Craig met the love of his life, Chelsea, and married in 2016. Together, they moved to Vancouver, Canada, where they would live for three years while Craig played for the BC Lions before moving to Winnipeg, where he won a CFL Grey Cup championship and spent two years deeply involved in his church and community.
After football, Craig expanded his career into technology and relocated to Austin, TX. There, Craig worked for various tech startups while building an online football defensive line coaching company, D-Line University. While focused on his personal and business growth, he and Chelsea decided to grow their family as well, and in September 2021, Craig became a father to their son, Max, now 2 1/2 years old. Craig was a devoted Christian who spoke to thousands about his faith throughout his life.
Craig chose to spend the remainder of his life dedicated to his family, business, and being an example of making the most of the hand you’re dealt. As he privately battled cancer, he remained committed to his faith and kept a positive outlook.
A celebration of life will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 16, 2024. Time and location will be announced soon. All of the proceeds from the GoFundMe will go towards medical expenses, future schooling for Max, and life for Chelsea as they mourn and rebuild their life. To support Craig’s family during this difficult time, the family kindly ask for your generosity. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated and will help alleviate their financial burden. To contribute, please visit the GoFundMe page.
Fred Roh
The Roh Family
Michigan Defensive End Craig Roh (Alro Steel Ironman of the Week)