EmergentX Introduces Core Team, Advisors and Announces Closed Alpha Launch of Unique Web3 and AI Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- EmergentX, a reputable name in the field of Web3 and AI, is thrilled to announce its core team and advisors, strategic vision, and closed alpha testing of its AI and blockchain-powered digital platform.
Core Team: Established by a group of visionary entrepreneurs, EmergentX is set to redefine Web3 and AI boundaries with its digital platform. Esme Pau, Strategy Lead and Co-Founder brings a unique blend of expertise in digital assets, AI, strategic investments, and venture building. Prior to EmergentX, she has led numerous successful digital innovation projects in global investment banks and multinational corporations and is an award-winning investment professional. Esan Lee, Marketing Lead and the champion of EmergentX international community, has spent over a decade leading communications and strategic partnerships at multi-national brands and a Y-Combinator startup. The team is completed by Clayton Mak and Kelvin Ng, who contribute their expertise in Product and Business Development to drive EmergentX’s mission forward.
Advisory Board: Central to EmergentX's direction is an esteemed panel of advisors, including Angelina Kwan and Luc Froehlich, who provide strategic guidance, leveraging their deep insights and networks crucial to propelling EmergentX’s initiatives. Angelina Kwan has an extensive background in regulatory issues in the financial services and digital assets sectors and has previously held Senior Management and Directorate positions with international digital asset exchanges, HKEX, Cantor Fitzgerald, the SFC, and other global financial services companies. Luc Froehlich is the former Global Head of Digital Assets at Fidelity International and has worked with the World Economic Forum on workstreams related to distributed ledger technology, central bank digital currencies, and stablecoins.
Announcement of Closed Alpha Test of Web3 and AI Digital Expert Network: EmergentX is excited to announce a closed alpha test of InfinityConnect, its highly anticipated blockchain and AI-powered digital expert network poised to transform the way expertise is shared. In response to the community’s overwhelming demand, EmergentX has fast-tracked the development of this cutting-edge platform, designed to foster a dynamic consult-to-earn ecosystem.
Developed by veterans in leading tech, blockchain and Silicon Valley companies and startups, the goal of InfinityConnect is to democratize expert networks and capital formation by enabling any user to consult or share expertise and be rewarded in minutes without the burden of high intermediary fees and opaque processes. The closed alpha test signup for experts and users began on February 29, 2024. The Beta stage, with gamified experiences, advanced AI and smart contract integrations, will roll out in 2H2024.
Join the InfinityConnect Early Access Waitlist: EmergentX is inviting users to join the early access waitlist to the InfinityConnect platform and become an integral part of our community-driven development process. Early testers will have the exclusive opportunity to explore the platform's features, provide valuable feedback, and experience firsthand how InfinityConnect is redefining knowledge networks with Web3 and AI.
Visit https://www.emergentx.io/infinityconnect for information on joining the closed alpha waitlist.
Join the EmergentX Community on its New Website: EmergentX also invites strategic partners, web3 and AI professionals and enthusiasts to join its institutional-grade community for exclusive networking opportunities.
Visit https://forms.office.com/r/t4ekZZxJZa to join.
Visit the official website https://www.emergentx.io/ for any media or commercial inquiries.
For more details, contact Clara Lee at insights@emergentx.io.
About Company:
EmergentX is an institutional-grade community for professionals at the nexus of opportunities in Web3, AI and digital innovation. Its mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to Web3 and AI through its thought leadership, expert network and events to bridge enterprises and digital natives. Since 2021, EmergentX has partnered with 12 leading organizations to host 36 events with over 14,000 participants. EmergentX is proudly supported by Cyberport and Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub.
For updates, follow EmergentX on:
X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/emergentxio
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/emergentx-insights
About InfinityConnect:
InfinityConnect by EmergentX is creating a new standard to democratize access to expert insights, capital formation and venture collaboration. Its AI-driven SaaS platform matches enterprises and users with experts, project and collaboration opportunities, transcending sectors and geographies. Its consult-and-earn, community voting and loyalty ecosystem empowers the global knowledge economy.
Clara Lee
Clara Lee
EmergentX Technology Limited
insights@emergentx.io