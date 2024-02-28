Jupyter Hub Town Hall: March 6, 1 pm ET

Curious about Jupyter Hub, which gives users access to computational environments and resources in their own workspaces on shared resources?

OOI is hosting a virtual town hall on Wednesday March 6, 2024 at 1 pm Eastern, where you can learn how researchers and educators are using OOI’s Jupyter Hub in their research and classrooms. During this one-hour town hall, OOI Data Lead Jeffrey Glatstein, OOIFB Chair and Queens College Assistant Professor Dax Soule, and OOI Data Expert Stace Beaulieu will give hands-on demonstrations of OOI Jupyter Hub. The emphasis will be on practical applications of this important resource, with plenty of time to ask questions.

Mark your calendar! Register to add this important resource to your repertoire.