Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,396 in the last 365 days.

Jupyter Hub Town Hall: March 6, 1 pm ET

By Darlene Trew crist | February 28, 2024 | Comments Off on Jupyter Hub Town Hall: March 6, 1 pm ET

Curious about Jupyter Hub, which gives users access to computational environments and resources in their own workspaces on shared resources?

OOI is hosting a virtual town hall on Wednesday March 6, 2024 at 1 pm Eastern, where you can learn how researchers and educators are using OOI’s Jupyter Hub in their research and classrooms.  During this one-hour town hall, OOI Data Lead Jeffrey Glatstein, OOIFB Chair and Queens College Assistant Professor Dax Soule, and OOI Data Expert Stace Beaulieu will give hands-on demonstrations of OOI Jupyter Hub.  The emphasis will be on practical applications of this important resource, with plenty of time to ask questions.

Mark your calendar!  Register to add this important resource to your repertoire.

  • Date: Wednesday March 6, 20224
  • Time: 1-2 pm Eastern
  • Location: Zoom Webinar
  • Register here

 

You just read:

Jupyter Hub Town Hall: March 6, 1 pm ET

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more