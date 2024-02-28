Explore Estonia’s Ecosystem: Apply for the SME and BSO Tour focused on Digital Marketing and Social Media!

The ‘EU4Business: Connecting Companies’ project in partnership with EU4Business and Armenian company Civitta invites marketing and communications professionals from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine to enrol for a business trip to Estonia this May.

The applicants should work in SMEs or BSOs in organic/bio foods, creative industries, textiles, tourism, and wine sectors, and be proficient in English.

From 20 to 24 March, the mission participants will travel to Tallinn to learn about Estonia’s ecosystem and gain the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively promote their products and services through digital marketing and social media.

The deadline is 20 March, but the organisers encourage you to apply as soon as possible.

The organisers will cover round-trip travel, visa fees (if needed), accommodation in hotels for the duration of the programme, meals, and a ticket to access Latitude59 – a flagship start-up and tech event in Estonia.

EU4Business: Connecting Companies (EU4BCC) is a project funded under the EU4Business initiative of the EU. The project aims to support sustainable economic development and job creation in the EaP by assisting SMEs in expanding their trade volumes, attracting inward investments, and fostering business links with companies in the EU.

