BHM Interview with TSgt McClary

Join us as Technical Sgt. Jeffrey McClary, a dedicated recruiter with the Wyoming Air National Guard, opens his heart and shares what Black History means to him. With over 12 years of service to his country, Sgt. McClary embodies resilience, courage, and determination. In this empowering video, he sheds light on the significance of Black History, highlighting the struggles, triumphs, and contributions of African Americans throughout history. Through his inspiring words, Sgt. McClary reminds us of the power of diversity, unity, and the relentless pursuit of equality. Watch as he honors the past, celebrates the present, and inspires a brighter future.