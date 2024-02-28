Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,392 in the last 365 days.

BHM Interview with TSgt McClary

Join us as Technical Sgt. Jeffrey McClary, a dedicated recruiter with the Wyoming Air National Guard, opens his heart and shares what Black History means to him. With over 12 years of service to his country, Sgt. McClary embodies resilience, courage, and determination. In this empowering video, he sheds light on the significance of Black History, highlighting the struggles, triumphs, and contributions of African Americans throughout history. Through his inspiring words, Sgt. McClary reminds us of the power of diversity, unity, and the relentless pursuit of equality. Watch as he honors the past, celebrates the present, and inspires a brighter future.

You just read:

BHM Interview with TSgt McClary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more