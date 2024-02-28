BHM Interview with Lt. Col. Counts

Discover the profound perspective of Lt. Col. LaQuendin Counts, Deputy Base Operations Manager at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, as he delves into the significance of Black History. In this enlightening video, Lt. Col. Counts shares his personal reflections, drawing from his experiences and heritage. His insights honor the resilience, achievements, and enduring legacy of African Americans. Join us as Lt. Col. Counts offers a powerful testament to the importance of Black History in shaping our shared narrative and inspiring future generations.