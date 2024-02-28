Signals Celebrates Innovation and Leadership at the 2024 RevTech Summit Awards
RevTech Practitioners are professionals who specialize in implementing Strategies related to revenue technology
Signals Honors Top Industry Leaders with RevTech Summit Awards at the 2024 RevTech Summit, Recognizing Exceptional Contributions to the IndustrySILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a record-breaking gathering of marketing and technology leaders, Signals, a groundbreaking AI Marketing solution, proudly announced the winners of the acclaimed RevTech Summit Awards, presented at the highly anticipated RevTech Summit on February 21st, 2024. This noteworthy event brought together top experts in the industry, featuring speakers including Henry Schuck, CEO at ZoomInfo; Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales.com; Heidi Barnett, CEO of ApplicantPro; William Tyree, CMO at IntelligenceBank, and more.
The RevTech Awards observed 62 crowd-nominated leaders and collected 3,000+ votes. Of all the remarkable nominees, four peer-voted nominees were recognized and honored in each category.
The award categories and their respective winners are as follows: RevTech Thought Leader, RevTech Practitioner, RevTech Strategist, and RevTech Architect. The Thought Leader category celebrates outstanding leaders recognized as an authority and influencer. The RevTech Practitioner category recognizes individuals on the front lines, refining and executing revenue efforts with their organization. The RevTech Strategist category acknowledges professionals who specialize in developing and implementing revenue-related strategies and their integration within an organization. Finally, the Architect category pays tribute to leaders who specialize in designing, developing, and implementing new ideas, tools, and technologies.
Signals proudly congratulates the following winners:
RevTech Thought Leader Award Winners:
Antonio Grasso, Founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation Srl
Jared Robin, Co-Founder of RevGenius
Rosalyn Santa Elena, Founder and CRO of The RevOps Collective
Howard Brown, Founder and CEO of Revenue.io
RevTech Architect Award Winners:
Francisco Oller Garcia, Solutions Architect of Metadata
Julia Nimchinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Hard Skill Exchange
Alexine Mudawar, CEO of Women in Sales
Heidi Solomon-Orlick, Founder and CEO of Girlz Who Sell
RevTech Strategist Award Winners:
Jason Hubbard, COO of RevGenius
Janice B Gordon, Founder of Scale Your Sales
Alexis Scott, CEO of Verbatim
Chelsea Larson-Andrews, Co-Founder of TechMode.io
RevTech Practitioner Award Winners:
Tom Boston, Brand Awareness Manager of Salesloft
Katie Penner, Head of Sender Relations of Sendoso
Amelia Taylor, Founder of The Revenue Table
Ashley Zagst, Account Executive of Apollo.io
To learn more about these award winners and to view the Summit, visit the official website at revtechsummit.com.
About Signals:
Signals is a pioneering AI Marketing solution that enables businesses to generate highly qualified leads through AI. Signals allow you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. Signals are trusted and used by industry-leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Pantheon, and more. Signals have helped their customers create highly qualified leads to interpret the buyer's signals. To learn more about Signals and what your buyer's signals are, please visit getsignals.ai.
Jenny Young
Signals
+1 330-867-5309
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube