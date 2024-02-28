Submit Release
Signals Celebrates Innovation and Leadership at the 2024 RevTech Summit Awards

SILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a record-breaking gathering of marketing and technology leaders, Signals, a groundbreaking AI Marketing solution, proudly announced the winners of the acclaimed RevTech Summit Awards, presented at the highly anticipated RevTech Summit on February 21st, 2024. This noteworthy event brought together top experts in the industry, featuring speakers including Henry Schuck, CEO at ZoomInfo; Dave Elkington, Founder of InsideSales.com; Heidi Barnett, CEO of ApplicantPro; William Tyree, CMO at IntelligenceBank, and more.

The RevTech Awards observed 62 crowd-nominated leaders and collected 3,000+ votes. Of all the remarkable nominees, four peer-voted nominees were recognized and honored in each category.

The award categories and their respective winners are as follows: RevTech Thought Leader, RevTech Practitioner, RevTech Strategist, and RevTech Architect. The Thought Leader category celebrates outstanding leaders recognized as an authority and influencer. The RevTech Practitioner category recognizes individuals on the front lines, refining and executing revenue efforts with their organization. The RevTech Strategist category acknowledges professionals who specialize in developing and implementing revenue-related strategies and their integration within an organization. Finally, the Architect category pays tribute to leaders who specialize in designing, developing, and implementing new ideas, tools, and technologies.

Signals proudly congratulates the following winners:

RevTech Thought Leader Award Winners:

Antonio Grasso, Founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation Srl

Jared Robin, Co-Founder of RevGenius

Rosalyn Santa Elena, Founder and CRO of The RevOps Collective

Howard Brown, Founder and CEO of Revenue.io

RevTech Architect Award Winners:

Francisco Oller Garcia, Solutions Architect of Metadata

Julia Nimchinski, CEO and Co-Founder of Hard Skill Exchange

Alexine Mudawar, CEO of Women in Sales

Heidi Solomon-Orlick, Founder and CEO of Girlz Who Sell

RevTech Strategist Award Winners:

Jason Hubbard, COO of RevGenius

Janice B Gordon, Founder of Scale Your Sales

Alexis Scott, CEO of Verbatim

Chelsea Larson-Andrews, Co-Founder of TechMode.io

RevTech Practitioner Award Winners:

Tom Boston, Brand Awareness Manager of Salesloft

Katie Penner, Head of Sender Relations of Sendoso

Amelia Taylor, Founder of The Revenue Table

Ashley Zagst, Account Executive of Apollo.io

To learn more about these award winners and to view the Summit, visit the official website at revtechsummit.com.

About Signals:

Signals is a pioneering AI Marketing solution that enables businesses to generate highly qualified leads through AI. Signals allow you to segment, identify, engage, and convert web traffic with automated and templated workflows. Signals are trusted and used by industry-leading tech companies such as ObservePoint, OpenTable, DOMO, Pantheon, and more. Signals have helped their customers create highly qualified leads to interpret the buyer's signals. To learn more about Signals and what your buyer's signals are, please visit getsignals.ai.

