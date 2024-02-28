EXYN NEXYS FOR MINING: State-of-the-Art Modular 3D Mapping Solution
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exyn Technologies, a leader in autonomous robotics, proudly announces Exyn Nexys, a cutting-edge modular 3D mapping solution specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the mining industry, among others. Nexys stands out as a benchmark in autonomous mapping technology, delivering unmatched flexibility, speed, and accuracy for surveying and inspection tasks in the most challenging and intricate environments.
Unparalleled Modularity for Every Mapping Scenario in Mining
Nexys boasts an innovative modular design that supports deployment in various configurations, including handheld, backpack-mounted, vehicle-mounted, drone-integrated, or via ground robots. This versatility renders Nexys an indispensable tool for comprehensive mapping in diverse environments, particularly underground and indoor spaces unique to mining, as well as rugged outdoor terrains.
Advanced Technology for Peak Performance in Mining Operations
Equipped with advanced LiDAR technology and Exyn's proprietary SLAM algorithms, Nexys achieves fast & efficient data capture speeds and real-time point cloud colorization. When mounted on a robot, its Autonomy Level 4 (AL-4) capabilities enable intelligent autonomous navigation through dynamic, complex environments, guaranteeing extensive coverage even in GPS-denied areas critical for mining.
Real-Time Data Visualization and Precision Accuracy for Mining Surveys
With integrated hemispherical cameras, Nexys provides immediate visualization of detailed, colorized data directly onto a 3D point cloud. Capable of capturing up to 1.9 million scan points per second, it guarantees survey-grade accuracy up to 5mm @ 1 sigma, essential for precision-driven surveying and mapping operations in the mining sector.
Built for the Toughest Mining Conditions
Designed to IP67 standards within an ISO 9001 certified framework, Nexys is engineered to endure the harshest mining conditions. Its ergonomic design is complemented by a comprehensive suite of accessories, including GPS modules, protective cages, and Drone Link for seamless robot integration, enhancing its utility in numerous mining scenarios.
A Revolutionary Mapping Solution for the Mining Industry
Nexys is more than just a product; it represents an ecosystem poised to redefine mapping and surveying practices within the mining industry and beyond. It embodies Exyn's dedication to pushing the boundaries of safety, efficiency, and accuracy in professional mapping.
"We are thrilled to introduce Exyn Nexys to the mining world, a reflection of Exyn's unwavering commitment to innovation and our ambition to transform the landscape of mapping and surveying," stated Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies.
"Nexys is specifically engineered to navigate the complex and hazardous environments of underground mines, offering unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and safety in ore body mapping, stope condition monitoring, and operational planning. This is a significant leap forward in our mission to enhance mine productivity and worker safety through cutting-edge autonomous mapping solutions,” stated Raffi Jabrayan, VP, Business Development of Exyn.
About Exyn Technologies
Exyn Technologies is at the forefront of autonomous aerial robot systems development. Renowned for its commitment to innovation, Exyn focuses on crafting solutions that elevate safety and efficiency in challenging operational environments. Its commitment to delivering superior products and services continually shapes the future of autonomous exploration.
Jessica Hasson
Unparalleled Modularity for Every Mapping Scenario in Mining
Nexys boasts an innovative modular design that supports deployment in various configurations, including handheld, backpack-mounted, vehicle-mounted, drone-integrated, or via ground robots. This versatility renders Nexys an indispensable tool for comprehensive mapping in diverse environments, particularly underground and indoor spaces unique to mining, as well as rugged outdoor terrains.
Advanced Technology for Peak Performance in Mining Operations
Equipped with advanced LiDAR technology and Exyn's proprietary SLAM algorithms, Nexys achieves fast & efficient data capture speeds and real-time point cloud colorization. When mounted on a robot, its Autonomy Level 4 (AL-4) capabilities enable intelligent autonomous navigation through dynamic, complex environments, guaranteeing extensive coverage even in GPS-denied areas critical for mining.
Real-Time Data Visualization and Precision Accuracy for Mining Surveys
With integrated hemispherical cameras, Nexys provides immediate visualization of detailed, colorized data directly onto a 3D point cloud. Capable of capturing up to 1.9 million scan points per second, it guarantees survey-grade accuracy up to 5mm @ 1 sigma, essential for precision-driven surveying and mapping operations in the mining sector.
Built for the Toughest Mining Conditions
Designed to IP67 standards within an ISO 9001 certified framework, Nexys is engineered to endure the harshest mining conditions. Its ergonomic design is complemented by a comprehensive suite of accessories, including GPS modules, protective cages, and Drone Link for seamless robot integration, enhancing its utility in numerous mining scenarios.
A Revolutionary Mapping Solution for the Mining Industry
Nexys is more than just a product; it represents an ecosystem poised to redefine mapping and surveying practices within the mining industry and beyond. It embodies Exyn's dedication to pushing the boundaries of safety, efficiency, and accuracy in professional mapping.
"We are thrilled to introduce Exyn Nexys to the mining world, a reflection of Exyn's unwavering commitment to innovation and our ambition to transform the landscape of mapping and surveying," stated Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies.
"Nexys is specifically engineered to navigate the complex and hazardous environments of underground mines, offering unmatched accuracy, efficiency, and safety in ore body mapping, stope condition monitoring, and operational planning. This is a significant leap forward in our mission to enhance mine productivity and worker safety through cutting-edge autonomous mapping solutions,” stated Raffi Jabrayan, VP, Business Development of Exyn.
About Exyn Technologies
Exyn Technologies is at the forefront of autonomous aerial robot systems development. Renowned for its commitment to innovation, Exyn focuses on crafting solutions that elevate safety and efficiency in challenging operational environments. Its commitment to delivering superior products and services continually shapes the future of autonomous exploration.
Jessica Hasson
Pulp PR
email us here