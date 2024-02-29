Boyd Street Ventures Invests in Smart Agriculture Tech Innovator VinSense

Boyd Street Ventures logo

Breakthrough software and services reduce grower resource usage and costs while increasing volume and quality

NORMAN, OK, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boyd Street Ventures announced that it has become the lead investor in VinSense, LLC, whose innovative decision support software system and services enable agricultural crop producers to optimize their use of water, fertilizers and other resources while increasing their crop yields, quality and prices.

VinSense’s mission is to address the serious challenges faced by crop growers due to climate change and rising costs of water, labor, fertilizers and other resources. The company has developed a proprietary and highly effective approach to precision soil management to meet growers’ needs.

“VinSense technology transforms soil data, microdata, historical data and precision soil maps into intuitive, easy-to-use visual information to increase the effectiveness of the decisions growers make throughout the season,” said Dr. David Ebert, developer of the technology and VinSense Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “This allows growers to optimize water and resource management to achieve the best possible combination of quantity, quality, uniformity and cost from their crops.”

VinSense’s customers include numerous California and Washington wineries, including Robert Biale Vineyards, Cakebread Cellars, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Ridge Vineyards, and Silver Oak. The company will be moving its headquarters from Northern California to Norman, Oklahoma, where Dr. Ebert is Gallogly Chair Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering and the Director of the Data Institute for Societal Challenges.

“We’re very excited to become the lead investor in a Smart Agriculture innovator that brilliantly and economically addresses many of the most serious threats climate change and rising costs are creating for growers of wine grapes and other important crops,” said James Spann, Boyd Street Ventures Founder and General Partner. “We’re also very proud that VinSense is relocating to our home city of Norman, and we look forward to helping the company grow its revenues and create new job opportunities for Oklahomans.”



ABOUT BOYD STREET VENTURES

Boyd Street Ventures is a groundbreaking, early-stage venture capital firm connecting institutional and other investors to high-growth investment opportunities founded and developed by entrepreneurs from Oklahoma and elsewhere. BSV places Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A and follow-on investments in the Life Sciences, FinTech, Energy Tech, Aerospace & Defense, and Climate Tech sectors. The firm focuses on under-the-radar startups that are less likely to have their prices overbid and overpriced than startups targeted by larger VC firms on the East and West Coasts. This focus, coupled with its unusually active involvement in providing de-risking strategic and operational counsel to its portfolio companies through its Boyd Street Venture Studio, enables BSV to target above-average returns for its investors. For more information, please visit https://www.boydstreetventures.com/