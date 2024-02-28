Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Foodie Reward 3 Days to Eat in Vegas

Love to Dine and Party in Vegas? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund Girl Causes and earn The Sweetest Foodie Reward 3 Days to Eat in Vegas! www.VegasforGood.com Love to Dine and Party in Vegas? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program to help fund Girl Causes and earn The Sweetest Foodie Reward 3 Days to Eat in Vegas! www.VegasforGood.com We are using recruiting for good to help fund Girl Causes; and rewarding referrals with dining at TheSweetestRestaurants.com Paris to LA Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com How does Recruiting for Good celebrate exceptionally talented girls; by creating the sweetest rewards inspired by them. 14 Year Old BooksandLooks works On Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Development Program she inspired JustGreatSteak.com

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund and support sweet girl inspired causes.Recruiting for Good is launching The Sweetest Foodie Reward in Vegas to inspire participation in referral program; and help fund Girls Design Tomorrow (meaningful mentoring program).According to Carlos Cymerman, "Love to Dine and Party in Vegas? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girl cause; Enjoy 3 Days to Eat in Vegas and discover sweet dishes with every meal!"How Recruiting for Good is Rewarding Vegas Dining?1. Introduce a family member or friend responsible for hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee.3. Recruiting for Good donates $1000 to fund girl cause and rewards a $1000 Vegas Dining Reward; or '4' $250 gift cards to favorite restaurants.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Celebrating a Birthday, Bachelor, or Bachelorette Party in Vegas? Participate in our referral program to earn one sweet $1000 dining gift card to Party for GOOD at your favorite restaurant in Vegas!"AboutLove to Support Girl Causes and Party in Vegas Too...Join The Club! Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals to fund girl causes; and is rewarding referrals with The Sweetest Foodie Reward '3 Days to Eat in Vegas!' To learn more visit www.VegasforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Love Great Steak...14 Year Old Girl BooksandLooks who works on Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program inspired The Sweetest Foodie Reward 'Just Great Steak.' Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn $1000 Dining Gift Cards to Vegas 10 Best Steakhouses www.JustGreatSteak.com Girls Design Tomorrow is a meaningful mentoring program developing leaders; created by Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good. Girls who have completed the most gigs on The Sweetest Gigs, are invited to participate and create their own sweet girl inspired causes (meaningful girl life experiences). Achieve athletic feats, complete creative projects (i.e. creative writing and get published on LAParent.com), create own book club, dance for good, fashion design with a purpose, and support girl sports. Girls who earn a meaningful sponsored experience will have access to sweet mentoring experts that will personally guide them. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play'Sweet Girls who love 'The Humanities' will absolutely have the time of their life!'Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.

Super Sweet BooksandLooks works on Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program; she reviewed her favorite food Steak at STK Steakhouse, chek out the sweet video!