Reparations Advocates Descend on Georgia Legislature Over Reparations Bill HB-955
News Conference / Call to Action and Day of Reparations Lobbying Thurs. – Feb. 29, 2024 – 10:30 AM Georgia State Capitol – 206 Washington Street SW – Atlanta
The Reparations movement is not playing anymore. We must have fast political action or there will be serious political consequences.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House Bill (HB-955) is being introduced by Black Legislators in Georgia to be entitled an Act to amend Chapter 12 of Title 50 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to commissions and other agencies, so as to create the Georgia Equity and Fairness Commission.
— ADN Senator Hubert Bass
The fate of (HB-955) rests in the hands of basically three Georgia legislators. The sponsors and cosponsors of the Reparations Bill (HB-955) Equity and Fairness Commission, including ReparationsPush, is being supported in this Lobbying effort by the fast-growing Afrodescendant Nation (Georgia Division), reparations organizers committed to achieving justice and equity for all Black Georgians. As the eyes of the nation turn towards Georgia, we urge lawmakers to heed the call for progress and seize this historic opportunity to address the enduring legacy of slavery and once and for all address and repay the injustices of the past actions towards African Americans.
Georgia’s Equity and Fairness Commission is being formed through the Bill to bring justice and equity and requests the establishment of a Commission to study the history of slavery in Georgia, its economic impact, its effects on descendants of the enslaved, and potential remedies, has been met with resounding support from community groups and activists across the state.
During the upcoming press conference and lobbying efforts, advocates will implore key decision-makers, including Commission Chair Karen Mathiak, Speaker of the House Jon Burns, and Co-Chair Patty Stinson, to prioritize the hearing for HB955. By doing so, they can pave the way for meaningful dialogue and legislative action on this seminal issue thereby signaling a commitment to addressing Georgia's history of slavery. Additionally, proposes a collaborative approach, suggesting that the online gambling Bill SB-386 be temporarily held in exchange for support on HB955.
Progress and Advocacy: On February 15th, 2024, a Rally was held by the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus and community organizers ReparationsPush, the NAACP, the Urban League, and Black Voters Matter to provide a platform for community members to voice their support and advocate for the passage and discussion of a Bill that would offer reparations to millions of descendants of slaves who have been affected by past injustices.
The Representative sponsors, and co-sponsors of HB955, and Black community call the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, and Democrats, to demonstrate unwavering support for HB955. By standing in solidarity with the Black community, legislators can reaffirm their commitment to justice and equality. The passage of HB955 represents a historic opportunity to address the legacy of slavery and pave the way for a more equitable future.
“At this juncture the descendants of Black Georgians, who paved the way to make Georgia the international state of diversity – are themselves being denied a new hearing on HB-955 in Commission. Democrats could cut through the chase and show their loyalty to Black Georgians, by holding their vote on SB-386 (Online Gambling) until Republicans agree to pass the Equity and Fairness Bill.” – Anquos Cosby
ADN Senator Hubert Bass says, “The Reparations movement is not playing anymore. We must have fast political action or there will be serious political consequences.”
