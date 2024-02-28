Medidata and Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD Clinical Research Business Collaborate to Accelerate Clinical Trials Innovation

Agreement spans wide range of Medidata’s solutions to enhance clinical trial efficiency

New York--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Medidata , a Dassault Systèmes company and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced it has renewed its relationship with the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The agreement features the Medidata Platform , as well as Medidata Adjudicate and additional Medidata Rave product offerings that support the PPD clinical research business in advancing its customers’ drug development programs.

A key element of this relationship is the evolution of PPD TrueCast , a business solution powered by Medidata AI that shortens study timelines by combining patient recruitment and site performance data to deliver powerful predictive models and advanced analytics.

“Over the past 15 years, we have built a valued connection with the PPD clinical research business to enhance visibility and decision-making during clinical trials,” said Janet Butler, executive vice president and head of global sales, Medidata. “We look forward to working together to complete studies faster, boost drug development productivity, and ultimately bring life-changing treatments to patients sooner.”

Medidata has collaborated with the PPD clinical research business since 2009 on more than 1,000 clinical studies for biopharmaceutical and medical device companies across a broad range of therapeutic areas from oncology to vaccines.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 32,000 trials and 9 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across 2,200+ customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all–consumers, patients, and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

